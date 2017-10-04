Humane Society of Harford County Donates 10 Pet Oxygen Masks to First Responders

From the Humane Society of Harford County:

Pet parents can now breathe a little easier thanks to a collaboration between the Humane Society of Harford County (HSHC) and the Harford County Department of Emergency Services. HSHC recently donated four pet oxygen kits to the Fallston Volunteer Fire Company and six kits to the Bel Air Volunteer Fire Company.

The cone-shaped masks, which come in sets of 3 sizes (large canine, small canine and feline) are specially designed to fit over the animal’s nose and mouth and can be used on conscious pets that have suffered from smoke inhalation and pets that need to be resuscitated after losing consciousness from exposure to dangerous toxic fumes.

“Unlike people who will run from danger, animals will instinctively look for places to hide during times of stress,” says Jen Swanson, executive director of HSHC. “While placing a rescue alert sticker at the front door will certainly be helpful to first responders, nothing replaces having the proper equipment to revive an unconscious animal.”

The cost of each kit is $90, and donations are being accepted to help off-set the cost of kits. To make a tax-deductible contribution toward the life-saving oxygen masks, please visit harfordshelter.org.