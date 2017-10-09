Harford County Boys & Girls Club STEM Program Members Visit White House

From the Boys & Girls Clubs of Harford County:

Club members were invited to the White House on September 25th. Nine Club members witnessed the signing of a STEM initiative by President Trump in the Oval Office. The Boys & Girls Clubs of Harford County was selected to participate in this ceremony because of its innovating and interactive STEM program, and the extensive projects completed by members.

Bel Air member Owen Jurch designed a fidget spinner on the 3D printer and gifted his creation to the President.

Mr. Trump applauded the Clubs for their commitment to providing access to high quality education in science, technology, engineering, and math. He promised to send each of the kids a White House pen because he believes they would be the ones “signing this [STEM initiative] in the future for the next generation!”