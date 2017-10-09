The Dagger - Local News with an Edge

Harford County Democratic Central Committee to Hold Special Meeting to Fill Vacancies

From the Harford County Democratic Central Committee:

A special meeting of the Harford County Democratic Central Committee will be held on Thursday Oct. 12 from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. at Giovanni’s Restaurant on Pulaski Highway in Edgewood MD.

The public is invited to attend. Persons wishing to fill a vacancy on the committee are also invited to attend to introduce themselves and explain why they think they would be good candidates to assist the Democrats in the county. There are currently two male and two female vacancies on the committee.

For information call the secretary at 410-679-6704. Resumes and letters of interest for central committee candidates may be emailed to cordell944@gmail.com, barbaraok@comcast.net or kristboardman@outlook.com.

