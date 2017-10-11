Aberdeen to Celebrate Grand Opening of Dog Park in Victory Park

From the City of Aberdeen:

Aberdeen residents and APG employees will soon have access to the newly built Aberdeen Dog Park. Located off of APG Road in Victory Park, the Dog Park features separate fenced sections for large and small breed dogs. Thanks to the donations the Park has received from businesses, Aberdeen Proving Ground and citizens, the Park is equipped with benches, crawl-through tunnels, dog waste stations, fire hydrants, training ramps and a community dog toy bin. Located on approximately 1/3 acre, the Park sits under large shade trees.

On Thursday, October 12, 2017, the City of Aberdeen welcomes businesses, residents, and visitors to help us celebrate Aberdeen’s first Dog Park with a Grand Opening. Ribbon cutting will start at 12:00 p.m. We encourage all to bring their dogs to this event. In anticipation of our new Disc Golf Course located directly behind the Dog Park, we will be giving out disc golf flyers to either be used at the Dog Park or the Disc Golf Course. The newly constructed 6-hole Course is only one of two in Harford County.

The Dog Park is an ongoing project as we will continue to add extra amenities such as wooden ramps. In late fall, there will be a water fountain added. We are always accepting new or lightly used dog toys for the Park. Toys can be dropped off in the community dog toy bins located at the Dog Park. If you would like to donatefunds towards the Aberdeen Dog Park, please contact Felicia Banuelos at (410) 297-4212 or email FBanuelos@aberdeenmd.gov.