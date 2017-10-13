29th Annual Festival at Bel Air Halloween Costume Contest and Trick-or-Treat Parade Oct. 28

From MartinoBlum:

The 29th Annual Festival at Bel Air Halloween Costume Contest and Trick-or-Treat Parade takes place on Saturday, October 28, 2017, from 11 am to 2 pm at the shopping center on Route 24 at Bel Air South Parkway.

Event coordinator Michael Blum says, “Our Halloween Costume Event and Parade and Trick-or-Treat is arguably the county’s largest and it might just be the STATE’S LARGEST. If the weather is good, we expect thousands of children and adults. We even look forward to costumed pets!”

This year’s event is held in the parking lot at the Festival at Bel Air Shopping Center, between Rite Aid and Uptown Cheapskate.

All kids in costumes receive candy and trick-or-treat bags, plus coupons from Festival merchants — FREE!

Everyone is invited to trick-or-treat participating stores in the Festival until 2 pm, and the actual costume contest gives out prizes of GIFT CARDS to Festival Merchants of $150, $100 and $75, plus gift bags to the top 10 finalists.

Pictured, the 2016 2nd Place costume winner and some Special Costumed Guests. This year, there will again be SPECIAL APPEARANCES by famous COSTUMED CHARACTERS!

