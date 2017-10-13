First Haunts & History Tour of Bel Air Set for Oct. 21

From LASOS, Inc.:

The first-ever Bel Air Haunts and History Tour will take place on Saturday October 21, 2017, departing from the Historical Society of Harford County. Costumed docents, will light the way with lanterns on a walking and riding tour through Bel Air’s little-known past.

The family-friendly tour features haunting stories, intriguing legends and amazing historical facts and includes stops at the Bel Air Academy, the restored Proctor House, Harford Mutual Insurance, Liriodendron, the former Dunnigan’s Hotel on Courtland Street, the historic Harford County Circuit Courthouse and the Harford County Sheriff’s office.

The evening begins at 4:30 p.m. with a social hour at the Historical Society of Harford County. Guests will include a few local legends from various times in Bel Air’s history, including Aquilla Scott, Thomas Hays and Mary Risteau. There are only 100 tickets available for the social hour, which includes an inaugural tour that departs at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are $40. Refreshments provided courtesy of Sunny Day Café.

Additional tours, excluding the social hour, depart from the Historical Society at 6:15 p.m. and cost $10. Free for children under three.

The Haunts & History Tour of Bel Air benefits LASOS, Inc., a Bel Air-based nonprofit organization that provides adult literacy classes, civics instruction, financial literacy guidance, citizenship assistance and at-risk youth mentoring and for non-native English speaking residents of Harford County.

Sponsors for this event are Belaire Limousine, Inc., McComas Funeral Homes and Kyle Tomlinson from State Farm Insurance. The Town of Bel Air and the Historical Society of Harford County are supporting the event.

Tickets at Eventbrite.com.