Havre de Grace Oktoberfest Returns to Hutchins Park

From the City of Havre de Grace:

The Havre de Grace Office of Tourism announced the 3rd annual Havre de Grace Oktoberfest will be held Saturday, October 14, 2017 from 12-7 p.m. at Hutchins Park

This year’s event will feature authentic German food, beer, wine, and desserts. German music will be performed by Enzian Volkstanzgruppe, and accordion player Don Bitterlich. German merchandise and craft vendors will also be set up at the event, as well as a kid zone and moon bounce.

Any vendor interested in participating in this year’s event is asked to call the Havre de Grace Visitor Center at (410) 939-2100.

Proceeds from the event will benefit local non-profits.

Last year, approximately 3,000 people attended Havre de Grace Oktoberfest. “We look forward to this event growing each year,” said Mayor William T. Martin. “It’s a great time to catch up with old friends and welcome new visitors to our city.”