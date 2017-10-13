Horror Returns to Harford County at 3rd Annual Valley of the Haunted

From The Boys & Girls Clubs of Harford County:

The scenic woods typically filled with laughter, camping and summer fun at Camp Hidden Valley will soon be dramatically transformed into a home for both spooky scares and family fun this Halloween season. The Boys & Girls Clubs of Harford County is hosting the third annual Valley of the Haunted and Little Haunts attractions at its 180-acre campground located in the heart of Harford County – just 30 minutes from Bel Air and within an hour’s drive of Baltimore, Lancaster, PA and Christiana, DE.

Starting on Friday, October 13 (of course!), experienced thrill seekers ages 10 and up can tour Valley of the Haunted every Friday and Saturday through October 28, from 7:00 – 10:00 p.m. This year’s haunted trail features a creepy carnival theme – attendees are dared to find out what gruesome creatures lurk in the dark forest, remnants from a carnival struck by bloody tragedy. Those who aren’t faint of heart can prepare to be scared during a 1.2 mile walk through woods crawling with ghosts, zombies and more. The price of admission includes free onsite parking, a haunted hay ride and live bands; food and beverages are also available to purchase. Tickets for Valley of the Haunted are available online for $15 and in-person for $20. Group rates are available online only for $12 each for groups of 15 people or more.

For children under 10–or those of any age who prefer fall seasonal fun without the scare factor–Little Haunts features trick-or-treating, campfire s’mores, games and crafts, a hay maze, costume contests and more. Pumpkins are also available to purchase and paint. Little Haunts runs from 2:00 – 5:00 p.m. on Sundays, October 15, 22 and 29. Tickets are available online and in-person for $5 per person.

To purchase tickets for either Valley of the Haunted or Little Haunts, visit www.ValleyoftheHaunted.com. Some dates do sell out, so event organizers advise purchasing early. All proceeds benefit the Boys & Girls Clubs of Harford County, a nonprofit serving more than 6,000 Harford County children ages 6 to 18 through programs that help them reach academic success, learn to live healthy lifestyles and develop good character and citizenship for only $20 per family each year.

The event is made possible thanks to a tourism grant from the Harford County Office of Economic Development. Additional thanks go to in-kind website sponsor, eMoxie, and to all the staff and volunteers who make the attraction come to life.

For those who like to do the scaring, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Harford County is seeking community volunteers in the ninth grade and older to assume the roles of Valley of the Haunted characters, with options available for individuals and groups. Student service hours are available for teens who want to be behind the screams in a non-character role. Visit the volunteer section of ValleyoftheHaunted.com to learn more about volunteer opportunities.

For more information about Valley of the Haunted or Little Haunts, visit www.valleyofthehaunted.com, call 410-459-6402 or email info@valleyofthehaunted.com. Spread the scares on social media by following @ValleyOfTheHaunted on Facebook, @BGCHarfordCo on Instagram and using #ValleyoftheHaunted. Custom Snapchat filters will be available to capture your screams on-site at the trail.