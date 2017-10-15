E-Commerce Zone Safe Exchange Area Designated at the Aberdeen Police Department

From the Aberdeen Police Department:

On October 12, 2017 the Aberdeen Police Department will begin the E-Commerce Safe Exchange Zone. The program offers the use of the Department’s lobby to conduct private internet transactions.

Private internet sales have become a popular way to buy and sell goods. Citizens now have our lobby to facilitate these sales, which are video monitored. This creates a safe space for citizens to do business while minimizing the potential for crime. How does the process work? Simply come the station, inform the Police Communications Officer (PCO) of your intent to conduct an e-transaction, and complete your sale. The PCO will create an event record documenting the transaction.

The Aberdeen Police Department does not act as a broker or a witness and does not provide legal advice or settle civil disputes. Police officers and civilian employees will not assist in any aspect of the transaction and is not responsible for any part of the sale. The Department’s interest is to create a safe space to do business. Weapons, contraband, drugs, stolen items and any property considered dangerous are prohibited from entering the station.