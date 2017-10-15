Harford Community College Library Celebrates 50th Anniversary as a Federal Depository Library

From Harford Community College:

The Harford Community College Library celebrated its 50th anniversary as a Federal Depository Library on September 18. Richard D. Norling, Chair, HCC Board of Trustees; and Dianna G. Phillips, Ph.D., HCC President, welcomed attendees. The Honorable Davita Vance-Cooks, Director of the U.S. Government Publishing Office, presented an award to Carol Allen, HCC Director for the Library, and Andrea Craley, HCC Government Documents Librarian, recognizing the Library’s 50-year commitment to providing the public with access to Federal Government information.

Ms. Vance-Cooks, appointed in August 2014, is the first woman and first African American to lead the Government Publihing Office. She held a succession of senior management positions at the GPO since joining the agency in 2004. Under her leadership, the GPO has earned several digital Government achievement awards and has been rated as a “best place to work” by the GPO’s employees and as an “innovative agency” by the Partnership for Public Service.

The HCC Library was designated as a selective Federal Depository Library in June 1967 – when the College was only 10 years old – thanks to the efforts of then-Congressman Clarence D. Long. Congressman Long sought this designation for the HCC Library because he saw a need for closer access to government information due to the rapid growth in population resulting from the U.S. government installations at Aberdeen Proving Ground, Bainbridge Naval Training Center, and Edgewood Arsenal and from the overall expansion of industry in the area. The HCC Library is one of only three community college libraries designated as Federal Depository Libraries within the region of Maryland, Delaware, and the District of Columbia.

“We are glad to provide all residents of Harford County and other nearby Maryland counties with free access to our collection of print, nonprint, and digital government publications,” stated Carol Allen. She invites members of the community to stop by the Library and sign up for a community borrowing card.