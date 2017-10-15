Rep. Harris: “President Trump is Increasing Choice and Competition in the Health Insurance Market”

From Congressman Andy Harris:

WASHINGTON, DC: On October 12, President Donald Trump signed an Executive Order to expand access and choice for Americans seeking health insurance, while driving down costs. Congressman Andy Harris, M.D. (MD-01) released the following statement in support of the Executive Order:

“The nightmare of Obamacare has people feeling the pinch across the country. Here in Maryland, the most popular plan premiums have just increased 50% and premiums have almost tripled since the Maryland exchange launched in 2014. The choice of insurers locally has dwindled from seven to just two.

President Trump’s Executive Order today will increase choice and competition for health insurance here in Maryland, thus lowering costs while maintaining key protections for consumers. It will also level the playing field between big and small businesses by allowing small businesses to pool together in Association Health Plans that could be sold across state lines. This reform was long overdue.

As Congress continues to consider the repeal and replacement of Obamacare, this Executive Order’s common sense approach will make significant strides in the effort to end the nightmare of rising premiums and decreasing choice in the Obamacare exchanges.”