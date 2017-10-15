Rep. Harris: “President Trump is Increasing Choice and Competition in the Health Insurance Market”

From Congressman Andy Harris:
WASHINGTON, DC: On October 12, President Donald Trump signed an Executive Order to expand access and choice for Americans seeking health insurance, while driving down costs. Congressman Andy Harris, M.D. (MD-01) released the following statement in support of the Executive Order:
“The nightmare of Obamacare has people feeling the pinch across the country. Here in Maryland, the most popular plan premiums have just increased 50% and premiums have almost tripled since the Maryland exchange launched in 2014. The choice of insurers locally has dwindled from seven to just two.
President Trump’s Executive Order today will increase choice and competition for health insurance here in Maryland, thus lowering costs while maintaining key protections for consumers. It will also level the playing field between big and small businesses by allowing small businesses to pool together in Association Health Plans that could be sold across state lines. This reform was long overdue.
As Congress continues to consider the repeal and replacement of Obamacare, this Executive Order’s common sense approach will make significant strides in the effort to end the nightmare of rising premiums and decreasing choice in the Obamacare exchanges.”
Comments
Drain the swamp says
Be honest Andy, the reason for sky high increases is mainly due to the uncertainty in the marketplace caused by the Trump administration. Steve Bannon himself just admitted that Trump blew up the marketplace during that so called “value voters” summit. This was happening for several months now, the latest two Executive Orders only made it worse.
Adam K says
Well I sure hope Andy and trump can deliver better insurance at a lower price as they are promising.
It’s all on them now can’t blame OBama any more
FedUp says
Andy, stop kissing 45’s butt. Millions of people will lose health insurance, because of this cruel executive order, including 400,000 in MD. Why don’t you listen to your constituents, instead of just praising every move that the cheetoh makes. You are an embarrassment.
Working harder for less says
I believe that the enormous rate increases that came out this time last year (just before the election) had a LOT of influence on the voting booth. I am in complete disgust to see that my family’s premium this year has almost doubled last year’s rate. Our rate is higher than my mortgage and for FAR less coverage than I had before “affordable care.” I’m glad to hear that the campaign promise of eliminating state line restrictions is being addressed & I’m hopeful that removal of the de facto legislated monopoly on the insurance options will give us some relief. Apparently, I work too hard to receive subsidies that had existed and I don’t believe that any of the legislators that created ACA foresaw a nearly TWO THOUSAND dollar a month premium with &5k pp deductible. I think that the highly compensated executives of the insurance companies are taking advantage of the situation and I hope that the removal of an antiquated restriction will bring the market pressure to their exhorbitant bonuses.
Drain the swamp says
It’s a shame that the Alexander-Murray work was thrown off to the side so the GOP and Trump could try, against reasonable odds, try to cram the Cassidy Graham mess through. Alexander-Murray allowed for states to offer “copper” plans, it sounds like those are the type of plan you would be looking for.
I don’t understand why Trump refuses to work on improving the ACA. Recent polls show 70% of those polled want compromise on ACA to improve it.
Harford Republican says
first off if you are paying $2000 per month you are an idiot. Second Marylands rate didn’t double last year so your “facts” are suspect. Lastly next year your rates are going thru the roof because Andy and Trump have done nothing to affect insurance providers they are just screwing with the people who are paying the premiums. Hope you don’t have a pre existing condition cause you won’t have to worry about premiums any more Andys solution is you should die.
Local Yocal says
If Trumps or Harris’s lips are moving, rest assured what’s coming out is either a lie or bullshit.
How sad that Harris must continue to kiss 45’s ass. They are truly despicable “human beings”!
Disgusted says
Republicans have declared war on the American heal care system. Congressman Harris voted FOR a bill that throws millions of Americans off of health care and provides billions of tax breaks for those individuals with an income of $200,00 or more or couples with an income of $250,000 or more. My family does not qualify for any of these.
Karen says
I’m confused and Harris has not answered critical questions. He has claimed deductibles are so high people can’t afford to go to the doctors. This latest legislation does nothing to make deductibles more affordable. what it does is raise premiums making medical care less affordable.
Here is my example, I’m a woman in my late 50’s I have preexisting conditions and am self employed. Right now with subsidies I pay annually about $6000 out of pocket for both premiums and deductibles. My new Andy Harris healthcare premiums will be going up to around $12,500 maybe more. How is this more affordable? Better yet how is this Obamas or the democrats fault?
Andy you have put your party and a crazy President ahead of your voters in some sort of weird lets undo everything the black guy did mission. Hopefully you will pay the price next election.