Section of Park Beach Drive in Perryman to Close for Sewer Force Main Rehabilitation Project

From Harford County government:

Harford County Department of Public Works will be closing the section of road between 1919 and 1918 Park Beach Drive to through traffic during daytime hours from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. for sliplining of the Bush Creek Sewer Force Main. The closure will occur on or about Monday, October 30, 2017 and will last for approximately two to three weeks. Access to all homes on Park Beach Drive will be maintained throughout the construction period.

The traffic detour plan is Locust Road to Mitchell Drive to Forest Greens Road. Detour signs will be posted on these local streets and along Mitchell Drive and Park Beach Drive. Traffic detour signs will be removed at the end of each workday allowing Park Beach Drive to be opened to through traffic.

For additional information, please contact Steven Schulz, Project Manager, 410-638-3300 extension 1474.

For an online map of all planned and current county road closures, please visit http://www.harfordcountymd.gov/1164/Road-Reports.