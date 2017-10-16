Bel Air Cultural Arts Commission Unveils Queen Anne’s Lace Sculpture

From the Town of Bel Air:

The Town of Bel Air, in collaboration with the Bel Air Cultural Arts Commission, installed a sculpture entitled “Queen Anne’s Lace” on September 19, 2017 at the entrance to the parking garage along Hickory Avenue.

Artist Matthew Harris of Harris Metalsmith Studio in Perryville, Maryland created the sculpture out of forged and fabricated mild steel. The sculpture was inspired by a walk-through of Ladew Topiary Gardens in Monkton, Maryland.

Cultural Arts Commission chairwoman Kristien Foss said, “The Commission chose “Queen Anne’s Lace” for this particular space because of what the sculpture represents. Queen Anne’s lace is a perennial and perennials grow back and bloom year after year. As residents of Bel Air and our visitors pass by this sculpture or enter the parking garage, we hope they are inspired by the message offered by the sculpture that life renews.

The Town of Bel Air Cultural Arts Commission’s mission is to celebrate and promote cultural arts in the Town of Bel Air. For more information, contact Angela Robertson, Grants and Economic Development Coordinator 410-838-0584.