Bel Air Town Commissioner Candidate Jordan: “My Focus Will be to Represent YOU, the Citizens”

From Chris Jordan, candidate for Bel Air Town Commissioner:

After much prayer, thought and numerous conversations with my family, friends and others in the community, I have decided to run for one of two open Bel Air Town Commissioner seats. As a servant leader my focus will be to represent YOU, the citizens. Below is a little about me; please feel free to contact me to connect more!

As the Executive Leader of TeamCNE, LLC, a highly sought-after independent Executive Leadership and Life Coaching firm, I help individuals and teams to develop the ability to communicate and collaborate at a world class level so they can grow personally and professionally.

My passion is for helping people to discover, maximize and lead with their strengths as well as those of fellow team members, while offering advanced strategies to achieve higher levels of performance.

I am 41 years young and married to an amazing gift from God, Emily. I have a daughter who is 21 years old and a son who is 12. I hold a Graduate Certificate in Christian Ministry from Liberty University, a MS and BS degree in Management, Public Safety Executive Leadership Program, from Johns Hopkins University and an AAS in Criminal Justice and Public Affairs from the Community College of the Air Force. I am the President of the MedStar Franklin Square Toastmasters Club, a certified member of the John Maxwell Mentorship Team and member of the Harford County Chamber of Commerce.

I have over 22 years of public service experience with the United States Air Force and the Harford County Sheriff’s Office that have helped me develop in every area of the ‘people business’. Even before my public service, I have had life experiences that taught me, sometimes painfully, the delicate nature of humanity. I have incorporated these life lessons into every aspect of my life and they are the driving force behind my passion to serve.