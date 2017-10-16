Havre de Grace City Councilman Gamatoria Resigns; Accepts Chief of Staff Position

From the City of Havre de Grace:
STATEMENT FROM MAYOR WILLIAM T. MARTIN REGARDING THE RESIGNATION OF COUNCIL MEMBER STEVE GAMATORIA.
This evening at the regularly scheduled City Council meeting, Council member Steve Gamatoria announced his resignation from City Council effective immediately. For full disclosure, I have solicited Steve to accept a position in my administration as Chief of Staff. On or about Monday October 30th, 2017, Steve Gamatoria will begin his new role. As Chief of Staff for the City of Havre de Grace, Steve will have broad oversight of the day to day operations of City government and will report directly to the Mayor.
I would like to personally thank Steve for his many years of dedication to the citizens of Havre de Grace as a member of the City Council. In his new position, Steve will continue working for our community and citizens as we mutually share the same desire for government transparency and efficiency.
In accordance with section 57 of the City Charter, in the upcoming weeks, I will submit to the City Council my nomination for their approval to fill the current vacant Council position.
Local Yocal says
Really? Going from a job that pays a stipend to a job that pays what…….6 figures?
This, to a lucky guy that won The Lotto a few years back. Looks like collusion to my eyes!
Is Chief of Staff a newly created position, or was it already part of the HdG structure?
Local Yocal says
You’re right Smitty…..I take what I said back too. I really have no factual evidence to back up my statement. I have no idea what his salary really is yet because the newspaper stated he hasn’t even signed a contract yet. I guess I’m just an ignorant person who thinks everything that happens is a conspiracy. I will take a break from posting on here for a while and concentrate on watching some more Apollo Moon landing videos.
Heide Owens says
it was the father that won the lottery.Havre de Grace is just like Harford County under the leadership of David Craig.Numerous positions got created that never existed before.Why should Havre de Grace be any different!!!!!!
Smitty says
Havre DeGrace is shadier than Aberdeens Mayor. The mayor has too much power in Havre DeGrace. You need a charter change and a complete change on the council.
Smitty says
Actually, I take that back, I was just talking stupid….Steve is a good man. I’ve known him all my life. He will do very well in that position. After all, he has never lost an election and has served as council president for 5 years. If the citizens elected him to write their laws, surely they have no problem for him enforcing their laws as well. Besides, no OTHER employee in HdG has ever been elected to serve. Go Steve! I’m behind you 100%!
Local Yocal says
