Havre de Grace City Councilman Gamatoria Resigns; Accepts Chief of Staff Position

From the City of Havre de Grace:

STATEMENT FROM MAYOR WILLIAM T. MARTIN REGARDING THE RESIGNATION OF COUNCIL MEMBER STEVE GAMATORIA.

This evening at the regularly scheduled City Council meeting, Council member Steve Gamatoria announced his resignation from City Council effective immediately. For full disclosure, I have solicited Steve to accept a position in my administration as Chief of Staff. On or about Monday October 30th, 2017, Steve Gamatoria will begin his new role. As Chief of Staff for the City of Havre de Grace, Steve will have broad oversight of the day to day operations of City government and will report directly to the Mayor.

I would like to personally thank Steve for his many years of dedication to the citizens of Havre de Grace as a member of the City Council. In his new position, Steve will continue working for our community and citizens as we mutually share the same desire for government transparency and efficiency.

In accordance with section 57 of the City Charter, in the upcoming weeks, I will submit to the City Council my nomination for their approval to fill the current vacant Council position.