BREAKING: Multiple Fatalities Reported in Edgewood Shooting

The Harford County Sheriff’s Office was investigating a multiple shooting in the 2100 block of Emmorton Park Road Wednesday morning, according to agency spokeswoman Cristie Kahler.

According to Harford Fire Blog, medevac units were dispatched to that area for a report of a shooting involving multiple victims and several fatalities, with the Sheriff’s Office still searching for the perpetrator.

Harford County Public Schools said on its website that it had placed Edgewood High School, Edgewood Middle School, Edgewood Elementary School, Deerfield Elementary School and William Paca/Old Post Road Elementary School on “modified lockdown” on the advice of the Harford County Sheriff’s Office. Under modified lockdown, all students were required to stay inside their buildings with no outside activities allowed, and no visitors were permitted to enter the buildings. The full statement posted on www.hcps.org is below.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

Statement from Harford County Public Schools:

This is an important message regarding an incident in the community that has affected the school day at Edgewood High School, Edgewood Middle School, Deerfield Elementary School, Edgewood Elementary School and William Paca/Old Post Road Elementary School.

On the advice of the Harford County Sheriff’s Office, these schools are currently on modified lockdown due to an incident in the surrounding community. The modified lockdowns are being conducted in an abundance of caution. The modified lockdown requires students to remain in the building, with no outside activities. In addition, no visitors are permitted to enter our building at this time. When we are given the all clear by the Sheriff’s Office and the modified lockdown is lifted, we will update the affected school communities.

Our schools are secure at this time and we ask for your patience and understanding that we are receiving an influx of calls and you may not be able to get through right away- we will do our best to answer any questions you may have if it is necessary to contact the affected schools at this time. Thank you for your continued support of Edgewood High, Edgewood Middle, Deerfield Elementary, Edgewood Elementary and William Paca/Old Post Road Elementary Schools.