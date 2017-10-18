Victims in Edgewood Multiple Shooting Identified; Suspect Arrested by Federal Agents in Newark

The man suspected of shooting five people at an Edgewood business, killing three, before fleeing and shooting a person in Wilmington, Del. was arrested Wednesday night by federal authorities in Newark, Del.

Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler said the Edgewood shooting occurred at approximately 8:58 a.m. when Radee Labeeb Prince, 37, of Wilmington entered Advanced Granite Solutions at 2111 Emmorton Park Road and shot five people with a single handgun, killing three. Prince fled the scene before police arrived at 9:02 a.m., and remained at large Wednesday afternoon.

Wilmington police connected Prince with a “mid-morning” shooting which occurred at approximately 10:46 a.m. at a car dealership in the 2800 block of Northeast Boulevard in that city. According to Wilmington Police Chief Robert Tracy, an individual was shot twice by Prince, but was alert and able to identify him and his vehicle to officers. Wilmington police officers located Prince and engaged in a short pursuit before losing him.

Prince was arrested by agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives on Wednesday night, according to Sheriff’s Office spokesman Kyle Anderson; the exact location and manner of his apprehension were not specified. In a Facebook post, the Wilmington Police Department credited his capture as a joint effort between the Wilmington Department of Police, Delaware State Police, New Castle County Police Department, FBI, ATF, DEA, and U.S. Marshalls.

All five victims in the Edgewood shooting were employees of Advanced Granite Solutions. The Harford County Sheriff’s Office identified the deceased as Bayarsaikhan Tudev, 53, with a last known address in Virginia; Jose Hidalgo Romero, 34, of Aberdeen; and Enis Mrvoljak, 48, of Dundalk, Md. Two other victims were transported to the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center, where were in critical condition Wednesday night.

Following the Edgewood incident, local, state and federal authorities engaged in an intense search for a black 2008 GMC Acadia with Delaware license plates PC064273. Police also searched an Elkton location associated with Prince on Wednesday morning, but Gahler said he did not believe Prince had returned to that location before travelling to Wilmington to carry out the later shooting there. Gahler noted that the rapid identification of Prince as the suspect was made possible by a witness.

“The individual out there on the loose committed one of the most heinous acts we’ve ever seen in our county,” Gahler said Wednesday morning, prior to Prince’s apprehension.

Prince was a current employee of the business, and was scheduled to work as usual on Wednesday. Gahler said that the incident “appears to be a targeted attack, limited to that business,” and that “quite a few more” than the five victims were present in the building at the time of the shooting.

“My suspicion is that he would have shot more people if he was able,” the sheriff said during a 2 p.m. news conference.

Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Cristie Kahler said authorities were still trying to determine Prince’s exact prior history and a motive for the attack. Court records show that Prince was charged in 2015 for illegally possessing a handgun after being convicted of a prior felony, but those charges were dropped later that year. At a press conference Wednesday afternoon, Tracy said Prince has a substantial criminal history, including 42 arrests in Delaware, 15 felony convictions and four misdemeanor convictions.

A meeting point for families seeking to reunite with loved ones had been established Wednesday at the Richlin Ballroom at 1700 Van Bibber Rd. in Edgewood, and was expected to move to the Harford County Sheriff’s Office’s Southern Precinct later in the day.

“Our sympathy and prayers are with the families of the lost and the injured employees in today’s horrible shooting,” Harford County Executive Barry Glassman said in a statement. “Harford’s allied emergency services are assisting the Harford County Sheriff’s Office and the impacted families. In addition, my administration’s Department of Emergency Services is assisting our local, state and federal partners in apprehending the suspect.”

As Prince eluded capture through the daylight hours Wednesday, Gahler cautioned Harford County residents to remain vigilant.

“A suspect on the run can be quite elusive, as he is proving to be,” Gahler said.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing; anyone with information is asked to contact 1-800-CALL-FBI.

Harford County Public Schools placed Edgewood High School, Edgewood Middle School, Edgewood Elementary School, Deerfield Elementary School and William Paca/Old Post Road Elementary School on “modified lockdown” for several hours Wednesday morning on the advice of the Harford County Sheriff’s Office; the lockdown was lifted shortly after 12 p.m. Under modified lockdown, all students were required to stay inside their buildings with no outside activities allowed, and no visitors were permitted to enter the buildings. The full original statement posted on www.hcps.org is below.

A candlelight vigil took place Wednesday evening at 6:30 p.m. at Emmorton Business Park. The Harford County Department of Economic Development cancelled its planned presentation of the Edgewood Small Area plan, scheduled for 6 p.m, at Edgewood High School. A make-up date has not been announced.

Statement from the Harford County Sheriff’s Office:

[September 18, 2017, Edgewood, MD] A suspect is in custody following a shooting in Edgewood, MD. Wednesday morning, at 8:58 am, deputies assigned to the Southern Precinct of the Harford County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to Advanced Granite Solution in the 2100 block of Emmorton Park Road for the report of a shooting. Patrol deputies responded to secure the location. The investigation has been assumed by detectives from the Harford County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division. Investigators from the Forensic Services Unit responded to the area to collect and preserve physical evidence in support of the investigation. At this time, we can confirm five people suffered gunshot wounds, three of which have lost their lives. The deceased have been identified as Bayarsaikhan Tudev, 53, with a last known address in VA; Jose Hidalgo Romero, 34, with a last known address of Aberdeen, MD; and Enis Mrvoljak, 48, with an address in Dundalk, MD. Two other victims were transported to The University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center, where they are in critical condition. Detectives have confirmed Prince worked at the location and was scheduled to work today, but his motive remains unclear. Earlier today, Sheriff’s deputies identified the suspect as RADEE LABEEB PRINCE (DOB 11/5/1979). Shortly after 7:00 pm, Prince was taken into custody without incident in Newark, DE by members of the ATF and allied law enforcement agencies. The investigation remains active and ongoing.

There are no further details being released at this time. As the investigation continues, we ask anyone with information to call 1-800-CALL-FBI. Sheriff Gahler remarked, “Coming up on the end of another very long day for our Harford County community. I feel blessed to work with such an exceptional group of men and women at the Sheriff’s Office and greatly appreciate all the assistance rendered to our Office today by our local, state, and federal partners. Our thoughts and prayers go out to those families who lost loved ones today and our prayers for a speedy recovery for the survivors.”

Statement from Harford County Public Schools:

This is an important message regarding an incident in the community that has affected the school day at Edgewood High School, Edgewood Middle School, Deerfield Elementary School, Edgewood Elementary School and William Paca/Old Post Road Elementary School. On the advice of the Harford County Sheriff’s Office, these schools are currently on modified lockdown due to an incident in the surrounding community. The modified lockdowns are being conducted in an abundance of caution. The modified lockdown requires students to remain in the building, with no outside activities. In addition, no visitors are permitted to enter our building at this time. When we are given the all clear by the Sheriff’s Office and the modified lockdown is lifted, we will update the affected school communities. Our schools are secure at this time and we ask for your patience and understanding that we are receiving an influx of calls and you may not be able to get through right away- we will do our best to answer any questions you may have if it is necessary to contact the affected schools at this time. Thank you for your continued support of Edgewood High, Edgewood Middle, Deerfield Elementary, Edgewood Elementary and William Paca/Old Post Road Elementary Schools.