Abingdon Woman Charged with Setting Daughter’s House on Fire

From the Office is the Maryland State Fire Marshal:
Deputy State Fire Marshals have arrested an Abingdon woman after determining she was responsible for intentionally setting her daughters home on fire.
On September 15, 2017 at 4:07 PM, Anna M. Stewart (50) called 911 after reportedly discovering a fire on the second floor of her daughters home, located at 205 Ferring Court in Abingdon.
Firefighters from Abingdon and Joppa-Magnolia Volunteer Fire Companies and surrounding departments arrived at the two-story, middle of the group townhouse and discovered a fire within a bedroom closet nearly extinguished after the homes’ fire sprinkler system activated.
Deputy State Fire Marshals were requested to conduct an investigation and determined the fire was incendiary in nature (arson). Investigators later discovered a second, self-extinguished fire within another closet within the home.
Investigators estimated the home sustained approximately $20,000.00 in damages. After consulting with Harford County States Attorney’s Office, Deputy State Fire Marshals lodged charges against Stewart and an arrest warrant was issued.
This morning, Stewart was arrested after turning herself in at the Maryland State Police, Bel Air Barrack. Stewart was charged with 1st Degree Arson, 2nd Degree Arson, Malicious Burning 1st Degree, Malicious Burning 2nd Degree and Malicious Destruction of Property Over $1,000.00.
Stewart is currently being held at Harford County Detention Center on $50,000.00 bond.
Comments
Harford Resident says
Boy I met family gatherings with these folks are quite interesting events!
Badry G fan club says
She’s cute. I think she needs to reach out to Barry G for some Botox treatments.
Miss Gulch says
She looks like a freak. Disgusting behavior all around, to her daughter as well as all of the other people living around them that could have been injured or killed.
Maybe..... says
She probably believes that the State of MD and its Constitution are not of a legitimate government so she, like SoulCrusher can pick and choose what laws she wants to abide by. He doesn’t seem to feel that drug laws apply to him. Maybe she felt the same way about arson. Who knows?
LOL says
She was heard screaming fake news and make America great again.
SoulCrusher says
The State of Maryland has been in open rebellion against the US Constitution since 1867 and never took steps to correct the State Constitution in 1868 when the 14th Amendment was introduced. Even in the 1950’s, when Maryland finally ratified the 14th Amendment, the State still did not correct our Constitution. The Maryland State Constitution allows the use of the unconstitutional conviction. That means the State gains convictions that are NOT consistent with the supreme law of the land and are therefore illegal. Comparing a person who commits an act of arson to a person who was convicted of growing their own pot is unreasonable, but unreasonable people such as yourself do this out of ignorance. Comparing a conviction that was obtained from the lawful collection of evidence to a conviction that was obtained from the unlawful collection of evidence is also just as unreasonable. However, there is no distinction in Maryland law between the two. They are both felonious and equal in their perception as there are no laws classifying the distinction between the two. Furthermore, a remedy is supposed to be allowed in Maryland to correct an unconstitutional conviction, but unconstitutional laws were introduced into the Maryland Code to disallow this regarding CDS and allows the State to illegally condemn a person for all eternity for a crime they never should have been convicted of in the first place. Since the State would allow a remedy for any other type of conviction but CDS, these laws are sanguinary and contrary to the State Constitution that bans sanguinary laws. There really is no comparison between the crime of growing pot and arson, but in the eyes of the State and the eyes of EMPLOYERS, they are one and the same. In closing, what possessed you to bring me into this discussion of an arsonist, while harassing me over my own convictions that were only obtained by the obvious corruption of this illegal and illegitimate State?
SoulCrusher says
Oh and by the way “Maybe”, arson was on the books before the Maryland Constitution of 1867 and is a legitimate law of the land…..