Abingdon Woman Charged with Setting Daughter’s House on Fire

From the Office is the Maryland State Fire Marshal:

Deputy State Fire Marshals have arrested an Abingdon woman after determining she was responsible for intentionally setting her daughters home on fire.

On September 15, 2017 at 4:07 PM, Anna M. Stewart (50) called 911 after reportedly discovering a fire on the second floor of her daughters home, located at 205 Ferring Court in Abingdon.

Firefighters from Abingdon and Joppa-Magnolia Volunteer Fire Companies and surrounding departments arrived at the two-story, middle of the group townhouse and discovered a fire within a bedroom closet nearly extinguished after the homes’ fire sprinkler system activated.

Deputy State Fire Marshals were requested to conduct an investigation and determined the fire was incendiary in nature (arson). Investigators later discovered a second, self-extinguished fire within another closet within the home.

Investigators estimated the home sustained approximately $20,000.00 in damages. After consulting with Harford County States Attorney’s Office, Deputy State Fire Marshals lodged charges against Stewart and an arrest warrant was issued.

This morning, Stewart was arrested after turning herself in at the Maryland State Police, Bel Air Barrack. Stewart was charged with 1st Degree Arson, 2nd Degree Arson, Malicious Burning 1st Degree, Malicious Burning 2nd Degree and Malicious Destruction of Property Over $1,000.00.

Stewart is currently being held at Harford County Detention Center on $50,000.00 bond.