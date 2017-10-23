Edgewood Shooting Suspect to be Tried in Del. First; Sen. Cassilly Proposes New Capital Punishment Bill

The man who police said shot five people at an Edgewood business, three fatally, before shooting a sixth person later that morning in Wilmington, Del. will be tried in that state first, Harford County officials said Monday.
At a midday press conference, Harford County State’s Attorney Joseph Cassilly said that Radee Labeeb Prince, 37, will stand trial in Delaware for attempted first degree murder for the shooting of a man at a car dealership on Wednesday. That incident came hours after he shot five people at Advanced Granite Solutions in Edgewood.
Cassilly said that Prince faces a maximum sentence of life in prison for his crime in Delaware, a state which does not have the option of parole.
Prince could stand trial in Delaware in approximately six months, Cassilly estimated, adding that even if Prince is found guilty there, his office would “probably” bring Prince back to Maryland to face trial in this state as well.
He expressed frustration with the lack of more severe penalties in Maryland for an attack which killed three people and critically injured two others. According to Harford County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Cristie Kahler, Wednesday’s incident is the largest mass shooting event in county history.
“For all that carnage, the possible sentence is life in prison,” Cassilly said. “We can ask the court to make it life in prison without the possibility of parole. But one, that’s still a request, and two, my concern is that the General Assembly, ever since the repeal of the death penalty…has done everything they can to attack long prison sentences, and I’m not sure life without parole will still be there as this defendant serves his sentence.”
At a press conference hours after the shooting, Wilmington Police Chief Robert Tracy said Prince has a substantial criminal history in Delaware, including 42 arrests, 15 felony convictions and four misdemeanor convictions.
“I can only tell you how frustrat[ing] it is for me a prosecutor to feel that the justice system does not have a proportional penalty for three murders and two attempted murders, that is any greater than our sister state has for one attempted first degree murder,” he added.
State Sen. Bob Cassilly, the state’s attorney’s younger brother, was also present at the press conference, and said he intends to introduce what he termed a “targeted capital punishment bill” during the General Assembly session early next year. Cassilly, who is a member of the Senate Judicial Proceedings Committee, said Maryland needs a more appropriate punishment for those willing to commit multiple severe crimes.
“There’s got to be a higher answering, there’s got to be a penalty that says, ‘Look, you’ve killed, now it can actually get a whole lot worse from this, you’ve raped, it can get a whole lot worse from this, because we will hold your life over your head,'” he said.
Cassilly’s proposed method of execution under his proposed bill would be a mixture of heroin and fentanyl, explaining that his proposed method makes ironic use of the ongoing public health crisis of opioid overdoses as an answer to concerns that executions could be painful to those convicted.
“The lead opposition to the death penalty in the past has been the terrible pain it supposedly puts the accused through,” he said. “What we’ve seen is that a mix of heroin and fentanyl obviously must not be too painful, because we’ve seen people pumped up with [emergency overdose treatment] Narcan, people on the verge of death, probably practically dead, we pump them with Narcan, they turn back around and they want to do it [substance use] again. It’s just hard to imagine that that can be such a painful death, otherwise we wouldn’t see this happening repeatedly…must be an okay way to go, I suppose.”
Harford County is on pace to see a record number of heroin-related overdoses this year, with more than 350 reported overdoses and more than 60 fatalities so far this year. Joseph Cassilly added that the use of the drug pairing in criminal executions might underline the danger the two drugs pose to the public.
Senior Assistant State’s Attorney David Ryden said that members of the State’s Attorney’s Office and law enforcement officials met with the families and co-workers of the victims at Advanced Granite Solutions earlier in the morning.
“We were able to answer some of their questions, which you can imagine are many, and get them connected to the many agencies involved in this prosecution and victim resources as they begin the long journey moving forward,” Ryden said.
“My office was able to see for the first time the place of unspeakable evil and death that will impact this community for a long time, but it was also a morning of healing for the employees who gathered to support one another as they face unanswered questions, tears, and frustration on why this happened and how they will continue to move forward.”
kay says
Nothing more pro life republican than if you kill someone we want to kill you back.
Seriously this is the most important thing to be doing ?
Mike Callahan says
Bobby Cassilly wants to kill the”Edgewood Shooter” with heroin as a sarcastic/ironic form of punishment? Time to throw the crazy Republicans out of office. Dump Bob Cassilly!
A in B.A. says
I think the abolishment of the death penalty was a travesty that went against the will of the majority of voters in this State. If we can bring it back, even on a limited basis, fine by me. This piece of vermin that committed these crimes does not deserve to waste oxygen. Senseless, barbaric actions need to be dealt with severely.
FOOK says
It’s a shame too, presumably we have the best legal system SET UP in the world and you don’t want to this gentleman to have the option of a capital punishment for the crimes he is presumed to have committed?
What kind of punishment should he received if he is convicted?
Just be glad we don’t live in a third world country, that political jab/trolling comment wouldn’t even come close to how the population in a third world country would handle this gentleman if he was caught.
SoulCrusher says
I’m all for this legislation, as long as Joe and Bob Cassilly are the first criminals we test the measures of this legislation with. Since they are both traitors to the US Constitution, the Maryland Constitution and the American people, they should welcome this test of Bob’s brilliant idea…..
earl says
Dude… you broke he law, you got caught and you paid your debt.
Move on man it’s killing you inside.
SoulCrusher says
What does anything I’ve done have to do with this legislation? Hey “Earl”, why don’t you move on and harass someone else?
Local Yocal says
Good one SoulCrusher, and I will “second” your motion!
I am extremely tired of republican politicians pandering to the lowest common denominator….their base!
Ziggy played guitar says
Robert G. Cassilly
Born in Havre de Grace, Maryland, July 1958. Attended Bel Air High School, Bel Air, Maryland; The Johns Hopkins University, B.A. (international relations), 1980 (ROTC distinguished military graduate). Served in Maryland Army National Guard, 20th Special Forces Group, 1976-78; U.S. Army, 7th Infantry Division, 1980-85, 2006-07; U.S. Army Reserve, 1986-90, 2003-11 (bronze star; global war on terrorism service medal; iraq campaign medal; meritorious honor award for military service, u.s. state department). University of Baltimore School of Law, J.D., cum laude, 1988 (heuisler honor society; american jurisprudence awards). Law clerk to Judge Dana M. Levitz, Baltimore County Circuit Court, 1987, and to Judge John J. Bishop, Jr., Court of Special Appeals, 1988. Attorney. Admitted to Maryland Bar, 1988; U.S. Court of Appeals for Fourth Circuit; U.S. District Court for District of Maryland; U.S. Tax Court. Associate Attorney, Kerr-McDonald, LLP, 1988-2004, 2013-. Judge Advocate, U.S. Army Reserves, 2003-08. Senior Litigation Attorney, Ohio Casualty Insurance Company, 2004-06. Judge Advocate, U.S. Army 101st Division, Iraq, 2006-07 (bronze star; u.s. department of state meritorious honor award). Member, Maryland State Bar Association, 1988-; Harford County Bar Association (past secretary). Adjunct Professor (introduction to law), Community College of Baltimore County, 2004-05. Fellow, Academy for Excellence in Local Governance, School of Public Policy, University of Maryland, College Park, 2001. Member, Harford County Republican Central Committee, 1992-98 (past chair). Expeditionary Service Award, 2007-08, Superior Honor Award, 2009-10, U.S. State Department (awarded for service in Iraq). Senator of the Year Award, Maryland State’s Attorneys’ Association, 2015. Married; five children, three grandchildren.
Joseph I Cassilly
Born in Harford County, Maryland, 1950. Attended John Carroll High School, Bel Air, Maryland. Served in U.S. Army, 1968-70, F Company, 75th Rangers, 25th Infantry Division, 1970 (Combat Infantry Badge, Purple Heart, & Army Commendation Medal). Attended Harford Community College, 1972; University of Arizona, B.A. (psychology), 1974; University of Baltimore School of Law, J.D., 1977. Admitted to Maryland Bar, 1977. Attorney. Adjunct faculty, Harford Community College, 1977-82. Member, Maryland State’s Attorneys’ Association (secretary, vice-president for training, past president). President, National District Attorneys’ Association, 2008-09 (treasurer, 2003-04; president-elect, 2007-08; board of directors; co-chair, cybercrime committee). Author, Decoration for Valor (2009). Outstanding Marylander with a Disability, Governor’s Committee on Employment of People with Disabilities, 2002. Legacy of Excellence in Litigation Award, University of Baltimore School of Law, 2007. Outstanding Disabled Veteran of the Year, Disabled American Veterans, 2011. Maryland Leadership in Law Award, Daily Record, 2013. Lector, Saint Ignatius, Hickory Catholic Church, Forest Hill, Maryland. Married; five children, two grandchildren.
Yeah, nothing but traitors to the Constitution. You should be ashamed.
S says
Y’all are so fixated on hating Cassily that you’re missing the bigger point. This action should be seen as a strong kick to the teeth to Brian Frosh and others in this state that our criminal justice system is irrevocably broken. Harford County is willing to allow this nameless piece of scum to be prosecuted for attempted murder in Delaware where he will likely receive life with no possibility of parole than 3 counts of 1st degree murder in Maryland where he’ll probably be walking the streets in 10 years. The problem is that the bleeding hearts in Annapolis are too dense to realize why their teeth hurt. Crime requires sure punishment. And for the record, I agree with the concept of capital punishment for henious capital crimes.