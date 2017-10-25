Bel Air Man Arrested on Child Pornography Charges

From Maryland State Police:

Maryland State Police computer crimes investigators have arrested and charged a Harford County man with the possession and distribution of child pornography.

The suspect is identified as Jeffrey Roger Forwood 49, of Bel Air, Md. He is charged with three counts of possession of child pornography and three counts of distribution of child pornography. Subsequent to his arrest, Forwood was transported to the Bel Air Barrack.

Beginning in August 2017, the Maryland State Police Computer Crimes Unit began conducting an online investigation involving the distribution and possession of child pornography. During the operation, the investigator was able to download child pornography from a specific IP address.

The ensuing investigation allowed investigators to determine that the IP address used by the suspect was assigned to a specific residential address in Bel Air, Md. Troopers subsequently obtained a search warrant for the suspect’s residence and served the warrant at 5:30 a.m. this morning. The search warrant was served with assistance from agents from the Department of Homeland Security, Harford County Sheriff’s Office and Bel Air Police Department.

Troopers identified the suspect in his residence and later placed him under arrest. Any individual with relevant information on this case is asked to call 1-800-637-5437.

The investigation is continuing.