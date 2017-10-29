Annual Harvest Moon Dinner & Auction Raises $48,500 for Land Preservation in Harford County

From Harford Land Trust:

The Harford Land Trust raised a record $48,500 at its sixth annual Harvest Moon Dinner & Auction on Saturday, October 21. A sell-out crowd of 200 people attended the event at the Bel Air Armory in support of the nonprofit’s mission of preserving land in Harford County.

“The outpouring of support from citizens and businesses across Harford County at this year’s event has been overwhelming,” said Harford Land Trust Board President Ben Lloyd. “It shows strong community support for our efforts to preserve land and foster greater appreciation of Harford’s rural beauty. The result of that generosity will be the additional land preservation projects that we will be able to complete in the coming months and years.”

Attendees vied for over 80 auction items donated by local businesses and residents. Contributions included original artwork, services, food and drink, excursions, and other goods. Derek Hopkins, the county’s Register of Wills, donated his auctioneering services as well.

Honorary Event Chair Rick Post of Pylesville, a longtime volunteer and former HLT vice president, appealed to guests for contributions to support needed land management costs. In response, 50 individuals raised their paddles to donate a collective $7,000 to the HLT.

Dozens of volunteers transformed the historic downtown armory with seasonal flowers and white pumpkins and gourds donated and arranged by Jeff Conti and Patti Dallam. Local band The Strays provided live music throughout the event. President Lloyd noted, “An event like this requires a lot of help to pull off, but I specifically would like to thank event chair and HLT board member Jo Tyson, as well as Marilyn Thompson, Sue Rice, and Peg Niland for the hours that they volunteered to make this a success.”

The Harford Land Trust was founded in 1991 by a group of local residents who wanted to ensure that land with significant historic or ecological value remained intact. The nonprofit’s mission is to work with landowners to conserve land and protect its natural resources, scenic beauty, rural character, and promote a healthy quality of life in Harford County. Since its inception, the HLT and partners have helped protect more than 11,000 acres throughout the county including Kilgore Falls, Eden Mill, Anita C. Leight Estuary Center, and Swan Harbor Farm.

The Harford Land Trust wishes to recognize and thank the following major sponsors and contributors who made the event possible: the Office of County Executive Barry Glassman, Klein’s ShopRite, BGE, the Martin Family of Blue Valley Farms, Bob and Lee Crush, Peg Dougherty, Ecotone, Peter Jay, Lassen Marine & Webster Inc., PNC Bank, and Foxborough Nursery. For more information visit www.harfordlandtrust.org.