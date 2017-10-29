Rep. Harris: “More Can and Must be Done to Combat Opioid Epidemic”

From Congressman Andy Harris:
On October 26, President Trump declared the opioid addiction epidemic a Public Health Emergency. Congressman Andy Harris, M.D. (MD-01), issued the following statement in support of the President’s declaration:
“As a physician, I know that opioid addiction does not discriminate based on race, gender, income level, or location. Maryland has been hit particularly hard by the opioid epidemic. In 2016, 89% of all intoxication deaths in Maryland were linked to opioid abuse, and the frequency of opioid-related deaths quadrupled from 2010 to 2016. Education, prevention, and treatment are all critical factors in preventing the further spread of this terrible epidemic.
In Maryland, Governor Hogan is leading a great effort to save lives here at home, and in Washington, the U.S. House of Representatives has passed a spending bill that provides more than $1 billion in funding to combat the nationwide opioid epidemic. More can and must be done – both in Maryland and across the country. I applaud President Trump for declaring the opioid epidemic a Public Health Emergency. His leadership in this crisis will enable an even stronger response and save more precious lives.”
Comments
