Aberdeen Rape Suspect Apprehended in Baltimore

From the Aberdeen Police Department:
The Aberdeen Police Department is pleased to announce the apprehension of Davonnte Sconion. Sconion was sought for his involvement in two violent sexual assaults that occurred in Aberdeen on September 10th and 11th 2017.
Sconion was located at approximately 6:00 a.m. Monday by the Maryland State Police Apprehension Team, hiding in an attic of a residence in the 6000 block of McClean Blvd, Baltimore, MD 21234. Sconion was taken into custody without incident, transported to the Aberdeen Police Department for investigational purposes and later transported to the Harford County Detention Center for processing.
Sconion is facing charges of 1st Degreee Rape, Attempted 1st Degree Rape, 1st & 2nd Degree Assault, and other serious criminal charges.
