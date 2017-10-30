Royals Farms Plans Construction of New Store and Reconfiguration of Existing Store in Joppa

From Friends of Harford:

Development Advisory Committee

Meeting Notice

Meeting Time: Wednesday, November 1, 2017 9:00am

Meeting Place: 220 South Main Street, Belair MD- First Floor Conference Room

AGENDA

1. Royal Farms Store & Harford Bank – Preliminary – Lots 1 & 2 Located at the intersections of Riviera Drive; Kearney Drive and Joppa Farm Road. Tax Map 69; Parcels 91 & 221.First Election District; Council District A.

Plan No. P92-2017-2 Reconfigure parcels to create two lots/ 1.35 acres/ B2. Received 09-27-17 Two Farms Inc/Harford Bank/CNA.

2. Royal Farms Store & Harford Bank – Site – Lots 1 & 2 Located at the intersections of Riviera Drive; Kearney Drive and Joppa Farm Road. Tax Map 69; Parcels 91 & 221; First Election District; Council District A.

Plan No. S93-2017-2 Re-development of Royal Farms Store (4,166 sf) w/canopy & gas pumps & Bank (2,326 sf) w/drive-thru windows/1.35 acres/B2. Received 09-27-2017 Two Farms Inc/Harford Bank/CNA.

3. Royal Farms Store #294 – 1105 South Mountain Road – Preliminary Located at the south east corner of the intersection of Clayton Road & Mountain Road (Route 152). Tax Map 65; Parcels 198-200; 26 and 207. First Election District; Council District B.

Plan No. P483-2017 Consolidate parcels to create one lot/3.50 acres/B3. Received 10-04-17 1103 Clayton Rd LLC/1105 S Mountain Rd LLC/David & Michele Marll/Two Farms Inc. /CNA.

4. Royal Farms Store #294 – 1105 South Mountain Road – Site Located at the south east corner of the intersection of Clayton Road & Mountain Road (Route 152). Tax Map 65; Parcels 198-200; 26 and 207. First Election District. Council District B

Plan No. S485-2017 Construct 5,371 sf Royal Farms Store w/canopy & gas pumps/3.50 acres/B3.

Received 10-04-17 1103 Clayton Rd LLC/1105 S Mountain Rd LLC/David & Michele \ Marll/Two Farms Inc. /CNA.

