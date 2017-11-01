Harford County Sheriff’s Office Releases Video in Effort to Recruit Quality New Agency Members

From the Harford County Sheriff’s Office:
Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey R. Gahler is pleased to announce the release of a new recruitment video as part of a concentrated effort to attract and recruit quality agency members.
The recruitment video, funded by the generous support of the Harford Sheriff Foundation, highlights all aspects of the Harford County Sheriff’s Office. Every facet of the Sheriff’s Office assisted in creating the two-and-a-half minute video that will be used to encourage young adults to begin a career in law enforcement, corrections, or as a civilian professional. The video will be utilized by agency recruiters at job fairs and other recruitment events.
Sheriff Gahler remarked, “In recent years, the process of recruiting and hiring the best possible candidates has become challenging, as fewer individuals seek out careers in public safety. This new tool shows citizens the important and honorable job deputies do every day to keep our communities safe.” The video includes compelling visuals that will grab the viewers’ attention and help spark interest in a rewarding career.
The production of this video would not have been possible without the financial support of the Harford Sheriff Foundation. The Foundation was established in 2012 as a private, business-sponsored, nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the quality of police service in the County. The goal is to strengthen the relationship between the police, citizens and the business community. The Foundation recognizes the vital contribution the Harford County Sheriff’s Office makes to the well-being and quality of life enjoyed by individuals and businesses in the County. A strong partnership between business and law enforcement provides the impetus for the Sheriff’s Office to achieve and maintain excellence. Harford Sheriff Foundation President Butch Tilley offered, “We want to do everything we can to make sure the Sheriff’s Office attracts top quality candidates. The Sheriff’s Foundation understand the challenges in recruiting talented men and women to serve our community and we are happy to be a partner in these efforts.”
Members of the public can view the video on the Harford County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page and YouTube channel.
Withheld says
Change your tattoo policy and you will be able to have access to more candidates. Even the Air Force has relaxed it’s tattoo policy recently.
NoInk says
Wow! You are so important that you think everyone should change their standards to meet your definition of acceptable. Why should any real police department take a chance on what people tattoo on their bodies if they can hire enough cops without? Answer, they shouldn’t. Poor you.
Catfish Callahan says
Mike Callahan says
Harford County police need more women and minorities on police force.Also need a more highly educated police force
Marooned says
Can you explain what a “highly educated” Police force is in your mind without calling me a racist or posting an Embeded YouTube link?
Are you suggesting advanced college degrees for prerequisite candidate selection to be considered and continue as an applicant for the employment process?
I don’t see how having a college degree would make someone a better law enforcement officer. Perhaps a more attractive candidate but the “overall” picture applies here, so plenty of “highly educated” persons are most likely not suitable for employment at a Police Agency for various reasons to include personal history.
Google says
“Law enforcement has changed dramatically in the last 30 years. With the adoption of new technology, computer skills are a basic requirement to function and communicate “in a modern technical society. Understanding forensic science and how this evidence can strengthen a case, as well as the technical skills to understand ways to fight cybercrime, require educated detectives using a multi-disciplined approach. Modern police departments need highly educated people capable or leading change in an evolving technology-oriented society. With the trend of citizens with video cameras watching uniformed police officers perform their duties, research indicates that educated officers will act with more discretion, tolerance, and restraint when confronting resistance. By police officers continuing their education they make themselves a current and relevant asset to their departments and society.”
Source: http://inpublicsafety.com/2014/07/how-education-impacts-police-performance/
LiberalNonsense says
So is Mikie claiming the Harford County Sheriff’s Office does not hire to the best standards? I wonder what Mikie has done to help steer minority candidates into law enforcement? If I were a betting man I would say not a ___ thing other than be a keyboard social justice warrior.
The Duke says
Mike is a moron. Instead of the best applicant, idiots like Mike want to force in applicants who are not the best qualified. I suppose in Mike’s world that if there isn’t enough minorities who are engineers, we should have bridges and buildings designed by less qualified applicants.
Marooned says
Yeah, “Google.” Your quote reads like buzzwords on a paid advertisement.
I think we all understand how “technology” has changed to include computers, mobile devices et al to include technologically advanced crime scene processing.
Most entry level applicants in your local law enforcement for a law enforcement officer position are going to be starting at the “street cop” level. You know, answering calls for service. People/community skills.
Maybe join one of the acronym Federal Agencies if you want to start immediately at solving “cybercrime.”
SoulCrusher says
You’re not getting the recruitments you want because you are going about it the wrong way. You have to point out that most laws created nowadays do not apply to police. Show them how the police can drive 80mph in 40mph zone without consequence to their actions. Show them how the police can speak on their cell phones while driving without consequence to their actions. Better yet, show them the same police officer violating both laws at the same time while flipping the bird at the public they have sworn to protect and serve. Next, show them how the law does not apply to police and that they can violate every statute and constitutional provision without any consequence to their actions, due to every other member of the State helping them cover up their crimes. Hell, why don’t you show a police officer on the toilet using a copy of the US Constitution as toilet paper because that is all that police think the Constitution is. Finally, show the public the truth and that we are nothing but a nation of sheep and wolves. Show the public that the wolf murders the sheep and eats their victims for breakfast. You can use the catch phrase “Do you want to be a wolf or a sheep?” in your next recruitment video and I’m sure you will get the response you deserve. Show the people that they can be a member of a growing legalized law breaking 0rganization and you will get the recruits you deserve……