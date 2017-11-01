Harford County Sheriff’s Office Releases Video in Effort to Recruit Quality New Agency Members

From the Harford County Sheriff’s Office:

Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey R. Gahler is pleased to announce the release of a new recruitment video as part of a concentrated effort to attract and recruit quality agency members.

The recruitment video, funded by the generous support of the Harford Sheriff Foundation, highlights all aspects of the Harford County Sheriff’s Office. Every facet of the Sheriff’s Office assisted in creating the two-and-a-half minute video that will be used to encourage young adults to begin a career in law enforcement, corrections, or as a civilian professional. The video will be utilized by agency recruiters at job fairs and other recruitment events.

Sheriff Gahler remarked, “In recent years, the process of recruiting and hiring the best possible candidates has become challenging, as fewer individuals seek out careers in public safety. This new tool shows citizens the important and honorable job deputies do every day to keep our communities safe.” The video includes compelling visuals that will grab the viewers’ attention and help spark interest in a rewarding career.

The production of this video would not have been possible without the financial support of the Harford Sheriff Foundation. The Foundation was established in 2012 as a private, business-sponsored, nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the quality of police service in the County. The goal is to strengthen the relationship between the police, citizens and the business community. The Foundation recognizes the vital contribution the Harford County Sheriff’s Office makes to the well-being and quality of life enjoyed by individuals and businesses in the County. A strong partnership between business and law enforcement provides the impetus for the Sheriff’s Office to achieve and maintain excellence. Harford Sheriff Foundation President Butch Tilley offered, “We want to do everything we can to make sure the Sheriff’s Office attracts top quality candidates. The Sheriff’s Foundation understand the challenges in recruiting talented men and women to serve our community and we are happy to be a partner in these efforts.”

Members of the public can view the video on the Harford County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page and YouTube channel.