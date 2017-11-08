Aberdeen IronBirds Announce 2018 Regular Season Schedule; Opening Day June 15

From the Aberdeen IronBirds:

The Aberdeen IronBirds, Class A short-season affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, today announced its schedule for the 2018 regular season. Birdland Begins in Aberdeen on Friday, June 15 at Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium when the IronBirds play host to reigning New York-Penn League champions, the Hudson Valley Renegades (June 15-17).

The 38-game home slate is highlighted by Friday firework shows as well as the return of season-long fan favorite promotions including Kids Run the Bases (Sundays, postgame) and the Senior Stroll (Wednesdays, pregame). New for 2018, prior to all Saturday home games, fans can Play Catch on the Field prior to the game and, also new for ’18, all Sunday games will begin at 4:05 p.m., allowing families to take-in IronBirds baseball and return home early.

“Baseball doesn’t end with the World Series, which is why we are excited to keep baseball on the brain with the release of our 2018 schedule,” said IronBirds General Manager Matt Slatus. “Coming off one of our most successful seasons in franchise history, we can’t wait to have our fans back out at the ballpark and take on the challenge of bringing home a championship to Harford County.”

The IronBirds celebrate our nation’s independence on July 3, game three in a series again against the Hudson Valley Renegades (July 1-3). Campers, seniors and business leaders who are looking to entertain during the day can enjoy IronBirds baseball Monday, July 16 with an early first pitch slated for 11:05 a.m. against the Auburn Doubledays.

August heats up when the IronBirds return home on August 5 for a three-game series against the Staten Island Yankees, followed by three against the Vermont Lake Monsters (Aug. 8-10). The Lowell Spinners stop by Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium for a quick, midweek matchup August 15 and 16, followed by the final two home matchups – Staten Island Yankees (Aug. 23-25) and Connecticut Tigers (Aug. 29-31). The IronBirds conclude the regular season on the road with a three-game Labor Day weekend series against the Renegades in Hudson Valley (Sept. 1-3).

Just in time for the holidays, Season Seat Memberships are now on-sale, including full season (38 games), half season (19 games) and nine-game sets and include benefits like Club Level access, early admission, exclusive gifts and more.

To purchase Season Seat Memberships and to see the complete 2018 schedule, visit www.IronBirdsBaseball.com or call 410-297-9292 to speak with an IronBirds representative.