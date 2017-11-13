Edgewood Redevelopment Study to be Presented November 15

From Harford County government:

The independent consulting firm Thomas Comitta Associates, Inc. will present its findings from the Edgewood Small Area Study and opportunities for Edgewood’s redevelopment by the private sector on Wednesday, November 15 from 6 – 8 p.m. at Edgewood High School, 2415 Willoughby Beach Road in Edgewood. All stakeholders are welcome to attend the Nov. 15 presentation, which was rescheduled from October 18. Following the presentation, attendees will have the opportunity to ask the consultants and representatives from the Harford County Office of Economic Development about the study and the respective roles of the private sector, the public sector, and the community.

“Once this first stage of the redevelopment plan is finished, we can begin to look for an infusion of private investment into this revitalization effort that can serve as a catalyst for new opportunities to attract the future workforce for continued mission support and growth of Aberdeen Proving Ground,” said Karen Holt, Harford County’s director of economic development. “The return on investment for this community initiative is job creation, career opportunities, and a stronger market.”

The administration under Harford County Executive Barry Glassman commissioned the Edgewood Small Area Study to assess existing resources, analyze market opportunities, and help drive revitalization efforts and job growth. Earlier public meetings gathered input from the community for the study, which explored ways to improve the quality of life in the area, particularly regarding the community’s relationship with Aberdeen Proving Ground. The study was funded through a federal program and is an implementation of APG’s Joint Land Use Study (JLUS) to advance the partnership between the community and the installation through resource planning and cooperative land use.

The final Edgewood Small Area Study will also be available on November 16 on the county website at www.harfordcountymd.gov/2356/14233/Edgewood-Small-Area-Study.

Questions about the presentation may be directed to Jake Adler, project coordinator in the Harford County Office of Economic Development, at 410-638-3414 or jzadler@harfordcountymd.gov.