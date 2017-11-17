10 Harford County Public Schools Employees Named 2017 Support Services Superstars

From Harford County Public Schools:

Harford County Public Schools (HCPS) is proud to announce its 2017 Support Services Superstar Award recipients:

– Debra L. Brockmeyer, Application Support Analyst, Office of Technology

– Maggie J. Cohen, Administrative Support Technician, Office of Operations

– Jacqueline M. Frye, Administrative Support Specialist, Ring Factory Elementary

– Mijiza A. Green, Paraeducator Special Education, Magnolia Middle School

– Joyce E. Jablecki, Administrative Support Technician, Office of Curriculum

– Frances C. Joyner, Paraeducator, Alternative Education Program at the Center for Educational Opportunity

– Elizabeth A. Mink, Administrative Support Coordinator, Office of Business Services

– Sharon L. Mitchell, Administrative Support Specialist, North Bend Elementary School

– James O. Tinsman, Distribution Center Associate I, Office of Purchasing

– Stephanie M. Williams, Graphic Design and Technical Specialist, Office of Communications

This employee recognition program is an opportunity for HCPS stakeholders to recognize support services employees. Nominations were accepted during September 2017. Then, a panel of judges reviewed all nominations submitted and identified a list of finalists to recommend to the Superintendent of Schools. The winners were notified during a surprise office visit and check presentation on November 15, 2017 – Education Support Professionals Day.

APG Federal Credit Union (APGFCU) is the proud financial sponsor of HCPS Support Services Superstar Awards. The 10 award recipients received $200 each, and their supervisors were given $100 to host a celebration for the recipient at their work location.

The awards were based on nominated employees demonstrating at least one of the following criteria:

– Exemplary performance, outstanding achievements, or accomplishments

– Exemplary role model to include outstanding customer service, collaboration, and positive attitude

– Cost savings or ideas that contribute to increased efficiency

– Design and implementation of new systems or processes

All HCPS regular support staff employees (clerical support, instructional support, central office support, operational support, etc.) who have successfully completed one year of continuous service with the organization are eligible for the annual award.