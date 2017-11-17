Combined Motor Vehicle Administration and Department of Natural Resources Service Center Opens in Bel Air

From the Maryland Department of Transportation:

Delivering on the Hogan Administration’s Customer Service Promise, Maryland Department of Transportation (MDOT) Deputy Secretary Jim Ports today joined Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Assistant Secretary Allan Fisher and Maryland Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Administration (MDOT MVA) Administrator Christine Nizer in officially unveiling a combined MDOT MVA/DNR service center in Bel Air.

“Our administration is committed to providing excellent customer service to our citizens, which includes state agencies working collaboratively to expand access to resources for our citizens,” said Governor Larry Hogan. “With combined MDOT MVA and DNR services in one location, residents of Harford County will now be able to complete a range of transactions at this convenient one-stop shop.”

The newly combined office provides customers with access to a variety of services, including:

– Recreational hunting, fishing and crabbing licenses;

– Vehicle and boat registration and titles;

– Driver’s license renewals;

– Vehicle emissions inspections;

– Commercial fishing licenses;

– Excise tax collections; and

– Off-road vehicle permits.

The Bel Air DNR Service Center serviced 20,802 customers and processed 22,975 transactions in fiscal year 2017. The MDOT MVA Bel Air branch office serviced 149,798 customers and processed 175,850 transactions in fiscal year 2017.

“We are pleased to partner with the Maryland Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Administration to improve our product offerings and services,” said Maryland Natural Resources Secretary Mark Belton. “The ability to provide more customers with accessible and integrated resources, be it boating, fishing or hunting, is a top priority; and we will continue to work with our sister agencies across state government to enhance the customer and user experience for all our citizens.”

The MDOT MVA/DNR Service Center, at 501 Macphail Road, Bel Air, MD 21014, is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.

The Bel Air branch office is the third combined MDOT MVA/DNR location, following openings in Essex and Salisbury earlier this year. This new service center creates an opportunity to serve residents in Harford County and beyond.