Woman and 2 Young Children Victims of Vehicle Shooting Attack

From the Aberdeen Police Department:

Aberdeen Officers were called to the area of Osborn Rd & Osborn Alley for reports of possible gunshots around 6:24 p.m. on November 16, 2017. Multiple witnesses stated that they heard what sounded like gunfire in the area. Officers immediately began to canvass the neighborhood for a possible victim or suspect.

Around 7:09 p.m. the Aberdeen Police department received a call from a woman who stated that her vehicle had been struck by the gunfire. During their investigation officers were able to determine that two suspects fired multiple shots towards her vehicle while the woman was stopped at the intersection of Roosevelt Ave and Post Rd. The car was struck multiple times, endangering her life, and the lives of her two small children who were also in the car. Thankfully, none of them were injured. It does not appear that this was a random act of violence, but that the victim was purposely targeted.

The Aberdeen Police Department asks that anyone with information please contact Det. Testerman at 410-272-2121. All tips are confidential.