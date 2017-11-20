Virtual Reality Program Demonstrates Consequences of Distracted and Impaired Driving at North Harford High School

From Harford County government:

On October 26, students at North Harford High School participated in a virtual reality program that raises awareness about the dangers of distracted and impaired driving, hosted by the Harford County Office of Drug Control Policy. Known as the Save-a-Life-Tour, this interactive program aims to reduce death and injury through vivid demonstrations of the consequences of distracted or impaired driving, with the help of two state-of-the-art simulators.

Students took turns in the driver’s seat of the simulators, which show the effects of slowed response times and lack of control in a realistic driving situation. This powerful experience was made possible through a $15,000 grant from State Farm Insurance to help cover the cost of bringing the Save-A-Life-Tour to Maryland, along with other prevention efforts in Harford County.

“State Farm is connected to the neighborhoods where we live and work,” said State Farm agent Bryan Michaels. “We team-up with organizations that share our vision and commitment to building safer, stronger, and better educated communities. State Farm is here to help life go right and to make a positive difference in our community.”

North Harford High School is the third Harford County public school to participate in this unique program. In April the Harford County Office of Drug Control Policy (ODCP) brought the Save-a-Life-Tour to Havre de Grace and Harford Technical high schools, sponsored by the Nikki Perlow Foundation. ODCP has applied for grant funding to bring the simulators to additional high schools next year.

“The driving may be simulated, but the effect on students is real,” County Executive Barry Glassman said. “By demonstrating the consequences of distracted driving and driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol, we hope to help Harford County teens avoid a tragic mistake that could end their lives and the lives of others.”

The Harford County Office on Drug Control Policy is the lead prevention agency in the county, providing more than 500 presentations to schools, businesses, youth groups, sports teams and faith-based organizations each year. ODCP has developed a vast array of initiatives in the fields of prevention and treatment, and works tirelessly to implement new programs to raise awareness about substance abuse and connect individuals suffering with addiction to resources. For more information on prevention programs in Harford County or if you are seeking help from an alcohol or drug problem please visit www.harfordcountymd.gov/449/Office-of-Drug-Control-Policy or call 410.638.3333.