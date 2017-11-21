Heroin Dealer Arrested, Charged Following Fatal Overdose in Edgewood

From the Harford County Sheriff’s Office:

A Baltimore man is in custody after detectives with the Harford County Task Force targeted him in connection to a fatal heroin overdose from October.

On November 16, at approximately 3 p.m., detectives with the Harford County Task Force were conducting surveillance on a suspect, identified as Khalil Sadiq Shaheed, 24, of Baltimore, following an investigation identifying him as the dealer in a fatal overdose that occurred in Edgewood on October 17, 2017.

As the afternoon progressed, detectives observed the suspect conduct multiple drug transactions. During a transaction near the intersection of Bowley’s Lane and Sinclair Lane in Baltimore, members of the Task Force converged on the suspect. Following the arrest, a search warrant was served on Shaheed’s vehicle and residence.

While executing the warrant, detectives seized; a loaded 9 mm Sig Saur handgun, a loaded .25 caliber handgun, various calibers of ammunition, 67 grams of heroin, 76 grams of cocaine, 24 grams of crack cocaine, $12,000 in U.S. currency and other CDS (Controlled Dangerous Substance) paraphernalia.

Shaheed was arrested and transported to Central Booking. He is charged with; two counts possession with intent to distribute narcotics, two counts possession not marijuana, two counts possession of a firearm in relation to a drug trafficking crime, one count of possession of a stolen firearm, and one count of illegal possession of ammunition by a prohibited person.

The Harford County Task Force is a highly trained, self-governing, multi-jurisdictional entity with a mission to investigate offenses in the areas of mid to upper level drug trafficking, homeland security, and vice while supporting and facilitating cooperation and coordination among federal, state, and local law enforcement. The Harford County Task Force is comprised of the Harford County Sheriff’s Office, Maryland State Police, Aberdeen Police Department, Bel Air Police Department, Havre de Grace Police Department, Drug Enforcement Administration, and the Harford County State’s Attorney’s Office, working together to make Harford County a safer place to live.