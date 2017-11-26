Havre de Grace Illuminates Downtown for Holly Jolly First Fridays and Light Up Night

From the City of Havre de Grace:

The City of Havre de Grace has begun decorating for the holidays. When completed city parks, walkways, and the downtown area will be illuminated with lights and other festive decorations for the holiday session. Lights will officially be turned on Friday, December 1, 2017 as part of the Holly Jolly First Fridays and Light Up Night celebration.

The additional holiday decorating this year is a new initiative by the Martin Administration to increase tourism and economic development activity during the winter months.