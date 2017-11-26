The Dagger - Local News with an Edge

Havre de Grace Illuminates Downtown for Holly Jolly First Fridays and Light Up Night

From the City of Havre de Grace:

The City of Havre de Grace has begun decorating for the holidays. When completed city parks, walkways, and the downtown area will be illuminated with lights and other festive decorations for the holiday session. Lights will officially be turned on Friday, December 1, 2017 as part of the Holly Jolly First Fridays and Light Up Night celebration.

The additional holiday decorating this year is a new initiative by the Martin Administration to increase tourism and economic development activity during the winter months.

Comments

  1. “Have a holly, jolly Christmas
    It’s the best time of the year
    I don’t know if there’ll be snow
    But have a cup of cheer
    Have a holly, jolly Christmas
    And when you walk down the street
    Say hello to friends you know
    And everyone you meet
    Oh
    Ho
    The mistletoe
    Hung where you can see
    Somebody waits for you
    Kiss her once for me
    Have a holly jolly Christmas
    And in case you didn’t hear!
    Oh by golly
    Have a holly
    Jolly Christmas this year!”””””

    0

    Reply

