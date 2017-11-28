Harford Sheriff Gahler Praises Immigration Policy: “Without this Program, Violent Criminals Including 4 Members of a Violent Gang Could Still be Free and in Our Community”

From the Harford County Sheriff’s Office:
On October 26, 2016, the Harford County Sheriff’s Office and US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) signed a Memorandum of Understanding formalizing the relationship between the two agencies and setting guidelines for the implementation of the Illegal Immigration Reform and Immigrant Responsibility Act, Section 287(g), known as the 287(g) program, at the Harford County Detention Center. Since that time, the program has proven to be hugely successful by allowing staff at the Harford County Detention Center the authority to strengthen public safety and enhance the safety and security of communities while ensuring consistency in immigration enforcement by prioritizing the arrest and detention of criminal aliens arrested locally for criminal violations.
The 287(g) program is a partnership between state and local correctional facilities and ICE permitting designated officers to perform immigration law enforcement functions, provided that the local law enforcement officers receive appropriate training and function under the supervision of ICE officers.
In Harford County, each person arrested and processed in the Harford County Detention Center undergoes a preliminary screening, by trained correctional deputies, to determine if that person qualifies for ICE’s civil immigration enforcement priorities and processing for removal.
The Harford County Sheriff’s Office is the second of three agencies in Maryland that currently participate in the 287(g) program.
Following the launch of the 287(g) program at the Harford County Detention Center, nine Correctional Deputies underwent training to become certified Designated Immigration Officers and are now working under the purview of ICE’s 287(g) Program Manager. One additional deputy is scheduled to undergo training in January 2018.
Since the program’s inception at the Harford County Detention Center, 105 individuals arrested on State charges have been identified as needing further screening. Of those 105 individuals, 44 were identified as being both in this country illegally and a priority for removal procedures. The individuals identified as having been in the United States illegally were from countries throughout the world to include, but not limited to; El Salvador, Italy, Mexico, Kenya, Cuba, Vietnam and Jamaica. Additionally, it is important to note that those identified for action by ICE were arrested and charged by local law enforcement for various crimes including; Handgun on person, identity theft/fraud, CDS possession, second degree assault, armed robbery, and second degree murder. Out of the 44 suspects, five were validated as gang members, four of which are members of MS-13.
“The stats speak for themselves,” said Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey R. Gahler. “The decision for the Harford County Sheriff’s Office to take part in the 287(g) program was the right choice. Without question, adding this tool to our crime fighting tool belt helps protect Harford County residents. The ability to detain violent criminals and keep them from re-victimizing the citizens of Harford County is paramount. Without this program, violent criminals including four members of a violent gang could still be free and in our community.”
Comments
So Long says
This is good news. They have to go back.
SoulCrusher says
So, of the 105 individuals arrested on State charges who were identified for further screening, 5 of them were gang members. That’s under 1%. Kinda unimpressive. Additionally, of the 105 individuals arrested since 2016 who were identified of needing further screening, 44 of them were here illegally. That’s about 42% and would seem to indicate that the whole program is working. However, the article never mentions how many were actually deported and I’m sure it is omitted because the number isn’t very staggering. Look, the individuals who were screened have constitutional rights as according to our bass ackward courts. They also have the rights bestowed upon them by the State of Maryland. One of those rights is to be free from persecution from sanguinary laws. Since this act is only aimed at individuals who may have been identified as hailing from foreign countries, this act is directed at a specific group of people. Since this act is directed at a specific group of people, it is sanguinary and is unconstitutional in the State of Maryland. Your Sheriff’s Office is taking part in an unconstitutional program. I am NOT saying I disagree with the screening. I am saying the screening is sanguinary and is being used in an unconstitutional manner against individuals that the State of Maryland is trying to protect in this sanctuary State. I also find it offensive that rights have been bestowed upon ALL those not of this land and are repeatedly denied to us that are of this land. It is a total jumbled clusterfuck. The act is not working and has protected the citizens of Harford County from a grand total of 5 gang members in a year. The act is also unconstitutional in Maryland, hence forth it is illegal. Statistics show, that you have more to fear from crazed citizens with guns, whom the majority are Caucasian, than any other particular group found in this country. I am Caucasian and I find this alarming, but factual. Your Sheriff’s Office needs to rethink their participation in these programs before your county is sued, once again, causing more of Harford County’s funds to be stolen from the people of Harford County because of the lack of thought involving the actions of Law Enforcement. Just remember, you heard it here from the Crusher of Heads, Holes and Souls first, when your county is cutting another large check…..
Soulcrushers Daddy says
Funny effort at liberal reading Soulman. The release says 44 have been identified for removal. That is pretty significant in just a year! That is close to one criminal each month not being put back out on the street! Great job Sheriff!
SoulCrusher says
I already addressed that in my comments. Now, please tell us how many of that 44 were removed from the US? It is not stated in the article and there is good reason for that. Next, please tell me why you don’t think that an act specifically targeting a certain group of people isn’t sanguinary? Remember, the courts say that the illegals have rights that are supposed to be the same as US citizens. Even though we now know that illegals have MORE rights that the US citizens could ever wish for. The illegals actually have their rights observed. The US citizens have absolutely no rights whatsoever, at least according to the Maryland Judiciary. Instead of hailing your Sheriff, you should warn him of what I’m saying or its going to end up costing your County down the road. Lastly, you are applauding the actions of your County’s law enforcement who are acting against the established laws of the State, even though they are acting in accordance to Federal law. I have to ask you, what drugs are you on that make you believe that Federal law can actually super cede the laws of this State? Think very carefully before answering that question because I am living proof that the laws of the US are NOT being observed in the State of Maryland.
Dagger Police says
“I was walking down the street Minding my own affair when this Harford Sheriff came up to me kind of unaware and said are you that weed growing SoulCrusher? I said why sure. He said well what do you know m—– f—– your the one we been looking for. I said aw aw, not me, I never doing anything wrong but I always get blamed.”
On behalf of of the dedicated readers of the Dagger I say to the SoulCrusher STFU. You knew what the law was. You knowingly violated it and got caught. You can whine and make all the excuses you want. If your not breaking the law you should have no worries.
SoulCrusher says
So you wish to bring that up once again. On behalf of the few people that read the Dagger and actually have common sense, please GFY. Penman knew he wasn’t allowed in a limited common area to conduct investigations without a warrant. He did so and got caught. He actually got commended for breaking the law. You can say I whine or make excuses, but had Marston and Penman did their job without breaking the established law of the land your county’s illegally run court system wouldn’t have had to use extortion and coercion to force a conviction. I wasn’t breaking the law when your county’s confidential informants delivered threats to me from Marston, on an almost daily basis. I even moved from your county and your Task Force continued to threaten and pursue me because I would not aid them with other investigations. Look, your 2009 Task Force was a Terrorist cell that illegally existed under color of law in Maryland’s executive branch of the government. If you don’t find that offensive then maybe you should join ISIS? I hear they are looking for a few traitors to the US Constitution and I believe you fit the bill perfectly…..
Dagger Police says
So if I want to knowingly break the law I should follow your logic. ??? So is this a watered down admission that you knew what you were doing was a violation of the law before you acted? Is this a veil acknowledgement that you were counting on the Constitution to shield your criminal enterprises? You fought the law and the law won.
SoulCrusher says
No, the law lost. It lost me….forever.
SoulCrusher says
Oh and by the way, it’s closer to three per month being identified for removal. If your going to do math please do it correctly…..
resident says
1% of gang members would feel pretty significant if someone from your family was their next victim. You would be shouting from the rooftops about how they should not have not even been in this country.
SoulCrusher says
No, not at all. My family is under attack from both the police and the gangs of the community we live in on a daily basis. The police actually allow and encourage this behavior and in my opinion are actually organizing the gangs to harass my family. My sister has had her tires slit about 10 times in the past 3 years. She has had her windows knocked out and shot out. The police of Baltimore City will do absolutely nothing because my sister is related to me. I believe this comes specifically from your county’s influence against me and my family, regarding the police in Baltimore. The reason this occurs is because I can not live in any home I own in the State of Maryland without fear of unlawful governmental intrusion. If I could live in my own home I would have already taken care of the situation, lawful or not. Now, regardless of what you think, the Act the Harford County Sheriff’s Office is following is sanguinary and illegal in the State of Maryland. You need to think about that before your county is sued.
Soulcrushers Mommy says
Do you ever look in the mirror and ask yourself if just maybe it is not the world against you and maybe it is just you? If not, you need to and you need to stand there until you realize it is you.
SoulCrusher says
That’s funny. You see, I don’t need to look into the mirror because I already know who I am and what I look like. The only time I look into the mirror is to comb my hair or shave. Now, when are you going to actually make a comment about what I’m talking about and not some pisspoor analogy of something you either don’t understand or fear? Is your answer to everything just to make up cute screen names and spout a bunch of nonsense about me or anyone else who doesn’t agree with your take on reality? Does being ME, legitimize the harassment my family experiences? How does a property being owned by me make tires being slashed, windows smashed or windows being shot out not a crime? You really don’t have a clue. Now I got a gr8 idea for U. Stop being a Republican or a Democrat and start being an American. Get your head out of Gahler’s poop chute and start realizing that these articles are nothing but Republican propaganda for the upcoming elections. Gahler’s embracement of the Illegal Immigration Reform and Immigrant Responsibility Act is a sanguinary enforcement of law and is unconstitutional in the State of Maryland. If it is unconstitutional it is illegal. This whole article is nothing but a political ploy of Republican propaganda……
