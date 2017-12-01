Rep. Harris: “Some Members of Congress have Demonstrated that They do Not Respect Physical and Verbal Boundaries in the Workplace”

From Congressman Andy Harris:

U.S. House of Representatives Passes Bill to Combat Sexual Harassment in Congress

On November 29, the U.S. House of Representatives passed H.Res. 630 – Requiring each Member, officer, and employee of the House of Representatives to complete a program of training in workplace rights and responsibilities each session of each Congress, and for other purposes. Congressman Andy Harris (MD-01) released the following statement in support of the resolution:

“Members of Congress must abide by the same standards of conduct as employers in the private sector. Unfortunately, some Members of Congress have demonstrated that they do not respect physical and verbal boundaries in the workplace. Today, the U.S. House of Representatives took a major step to prevent workplace discrimination and harassment by passing H.Res. 630. The mandatory training program outlined in this resolution will reinforce the standards of conduct that are expected in the workplace for all Members and staff. I am proud to support this resolution, and I commend Congresswoman Comstock for bringing this resolution to the House floor.”