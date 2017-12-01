The Dagger - Local News with an Edge

You are here: Home / Rep. Harris: “Some Members of Congress have Demonstrated that They do Not Respect Physical and Verbal Boundaries in the Workplace”

Rep. Harris: “Some Members of Congress have Demonstrated that They do Not Respect Physical and Verbal Boundaries in the Workplace”

By 2 Comments

From Congressman Andy Harris:

U.S. House of Representatives Passes Bill to Combat Sexual Harassment in Congress

On November 29, the U.S. House of Representatives passed H.Res. 630 – Requiring each Member, officer, and employee of the House of Representatives to complete a program of training in workplace rights and responsibilities each session of each Congress, and for other purposes. Congressman Andy Harris (MD-01) released the following statement in support of the resolution:

“Members of Congress must abide by the same standards of conduct as employers in the private sector. Unfortunately, some Members of Congress have demonstrated that they do not respect physical and verbal boundaries in the workplace. Today, the U.S. House of Representatives took a major step to prevent workplace discrimination and harassment by passing H.Res. 630. The mandatory training program outlined in this resolution will reinforce the standards of conduct that are expected in the workplace for all Members and staff. I am proud to support this resolution, and I commend Congresswoman Comstock for bringing this resolution to the House floor.”

Comments

  2. Andy supports a bill that educates the elected people of Congress what everyone already knows.

    Andy how about legislation that says if you are a perv you are immediately removed from congress? Won’t do that will you… much too risky you’ll lose too many Republican members.

    0

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

CAPTCHA

*

Archives

Sign up for The Daily Dagger Email

Enter your email address to subscribe to The Daily Dagger and receive new articles by email.

%d bloggers like this: