Harford County Hazmat Vehicle in I-95 Crash; 3 Hospitalized

From Maryland State Police:

Troopers from the JFK Highway Barrack are investigating a two vehicle crash this morning in Harford County that sent three people to the hospital.

The driver of a Volvo passenger vehicle and her occupant were injured in the crash. They are identified as Nancy Manke, 71, and Hugh Manke, 74, of Hamden, Connecticut. They were both transported to Harford Memorial Hospital by ambulance. Nancy was driving the vehicle.

The driver and sole occupant of the Harford County Hazmat Ford Explorer was transported by ambulance to Upper Chesapeake Hospital. He is identified as John Simpson, III, 59, of Jarrettsville, Maryland.

At approximately 10:35 a.m. this morning, troopers, fireboard and other emergency personnel were investigating a single vehicle crash in the area of southbound I-95 at mile marker 80.6 on the slow shoulder. At that time, Simpson, driving a Harford County Hazmat Ford Explorer with his emergency lights and siren activated, was responding to the crash. He was traveling northbound on I-95 and attempting to turn left.

Upon turning left into the highway crossover at the 80.6 mile marker, Simpson’s vehicle was struck by the Volvo, traveling northbound in the area of lane 1. Both vehicles came to final rest in the median area at the crossover. Troopers and Emergency services were able to respond to the scene immediately as they were already present on the southbound side.

The investigation continues.