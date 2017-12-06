Teenage Suspects Arrested in Bel Air Burglary

From the Bel Air Police Department:

On Monday, December 4th, 2017, the Bel Air Police Department completed an investigation into a commercial burglary that occurred at Vape Runners (201A Gateway Dr., Bel Air, MD, 21014). Two of the male juvenile suspects were 17 yoa, from Street and Jarrettsville and one of the male suspects was 16 yoa, from Bel Air.

The suspects were arrested and charged with 2nd degree burglary, conspiracy to commit burglary, theft less than $10,000, and malicious destruction of property. After being charged, the juveniles were released to the custody of their parents/guardians

The Bel Air Police Department (and Detective Alex Maro) would like to thank the members of the public who assisted our police officers and detectives during this investigation. This case could not have been solved without the numerous tips, private surveillance video and other information that was provided by our community.