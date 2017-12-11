Bel Air Woman Killed in 4-Vehicle Forest Hill Collision

From Maryland State Police:

Maryland State Police are investigating a four-vehicle collision in which a woman died this afternoon in Harford County.

At approximately 12:40 p.m., troopers from the Bel Air Barrack responded to a motor vehicle collision that occurred on East-West Hwy (MD. Rt. 23) and Grafton Shop Road in Forest Hill, Maryland.

According to a preliminary investigation, a blue Subaru Forester, being driven by Georgina Marie Schulz, 27, of Bel Air, Maryland, was traveling east on MD Rt. 23. The roadway is currently under construction and a traffic flagging team was being utilized as traffic was reduced to one lane for both east and west lanes of travel.

Traffic was stopped for the eastbound lanes of travel when Schulz, who was not wearing a seat belt, failed to slow down and subsequently struck the rear of a Toyota Sequoia. The force of the impact caused a chain reaction and caused two additional vehicles to be struck.

Medical personnel from the Bel Air Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene and transported Schulz by ambulance to the University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Medical Center where she was pronounced dead at the hospital. The operator of the Toyota was injured and transported by ambulance to Upper Chesapeake Medical Center.

MD Rt. 23 was closed for approximately two hours at the site of the collision while investigators from the Maryland State Police Bel Air Barrack and Crash Team investigated the collision.

The collision remains under investigation.