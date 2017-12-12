Sheriff Gahler Urges Senators to Pass National Concealed Carry Reciprocity Bill

From Harford County Sheriff
Jeffrey Gahler:
Passage of the Concealed Carry Reciprocity Act of 2017 by the House of Representatives is the most important step in the gun rights debate since the ratification of the 2nd Amendment in 1791. Rights guaranteed to all in the Constitution of the United States, are not discretionary across state lines.
As the elected Sheriff of Harford County with more than 30 years of experience in law enforcement and public safety, I believe it is the right of all law abiding citizens to own a firearm. I also believe those citizens should have the ability to wear and carry a handgun in the State of Maryland and across this Country for their personal protection.
Many Maryland politicians will tout the “success” of such efforts as the Firearms Safety Act of 2013 and are not shy to falsely espouse such efforts as “common sense” gun safety laws. It is telling that they stand by these claims even in the face of unprecedented levels of violence committed in our State by career criminals who have no interest in abiding by any rules imposed by our legislatures.
Since 2007, the number of concealed handgun permits across the nation has increased from 4.6 million to over 12.8 million; and during that same period murder rates have fallen from 5.6 killings per 100,000 people to 4.2, about a 25% decrease, according to the report from the Crime Prevention Research Center. In fact, forty-two states already recognize an individual’s right to carry a firearm absent a legitimate legal or health related reason as to why they should be restricted from the right to carry.
Law abiding citizens are choosing to protect themselves and their families, and there is no reason these citizens should be made into “criminals” for simply driving across a state line. Legislation at the Federal or State level that empowers criminals is not the answer. Passage of the Concealed Carry Reciprocity Act of 2017 is a step in the right direction for our Country and for the State of Maryland.
I applaud members of the House of Representatives for passing the measure and call on Maryland’s Senators, Cardin and Van Hollen, to support the measure in the Senate and restore our 2nd Amendment rights nationwide.
Comments
Ought to Know says
“A Stanford Law School professor, John Donohue, and his team analyzed crime data from 1977 to 2014 and didn’t find evidence that areas where more Americans carry guns enjoy enhanced public safety or less crime. On the contrary, the researchers discovered that states that have enacted so-called right-to-carry (RTC) concealed handgun laws have experienced higher rates of violent crime than states that did not adopt those laws.”
This is just a publicity stunt.
BS says
This team must have missed Baltimore, Chicago and Detroit just to name a few. Strict gun laws and super high homicide rates.
Heavy Fuel says
Sheriff Gahler, with you all the way. Unfortunately, Little Ben and Little Chris won’t vote for this bill. They are career politicians walking the party line. They are nothing more than college debate team members who moved their careers to Congress. With the 2016 Presidential election reflecting a practically complete vote for Democrats in Maryland we have shown the rest of the country we are out of step and at this point essentially irrelevant on the national political scene, especially when it comes to the 2nd amendment. .
The True Test of Government says
“Little Heavy Fuel” doesn’t read carefully (perhaps out of fear that he might learn something) or maybe doesn’t know the difference between the Senate and the House of Representatives.
Either way, he should be happy to know that “Little Andy” never saw a pro-gun proposal that he couldn’t wait to vote for.
Heavy Fuel says
True Test, Little Ben and Little Chris started their debate careers in House and like good career politicians, moved to the Senate. Sorry you didn’t know that.
Harford Resident says
A pro-gun friend tells me that he does not like this idea. His belief is that by making this a Federal requirement, we run the risk, as adminisrations change, of the law being repealed in totality as quickly as it was enacted. He likes the idea of different rules because even though confusing, it is more difficult for the “feds” to make mass changes.
Marty Davis says
This will never get passed and Jeff Gahler knows it. But it’s an election year and he’s a politician. Just leave the Sheriff’s office and run for something else already. Typical politician
WINNING says
@Marty,
Sheriff Gahler is likely sheriff for life since he is the only elected person that does what he says he is going to do. Too bad there are not a whole lot more like him!
Tangible Goods says
If Gahlers head gets any bigger they may need to expand the door frames at police headquarters on Main Street. Oh wait Nevermind he’s always in Annapolis lobbying and leaves Colonel Bodway to run HCSO.
Gahler for President says
Shame on him! He promised to stand up and support the second amendment if elected and has done just that for the last three years! Shame on you Mr. Gahler, you truthful politician!
The True Test of Government says
This is clearly one of Gahler’s many political stunts designed to gather votes, likely written at work, and typed by an employee of the Sheriff’s Department.
As such, it is a misappropriation of the taxpayers’ money.
Truth Finder says
You know Gahler has got to love seeing all the libs crying and bitching! I say go Gahler! Make Harford Great Again!
Steve says
We all know how liberal the universities have become so this study by a law professor is suspect to say the least. Conclusions othet than what he allegedly achieved would be contrary to his agenda and therefore they are not relevant.
call them like you post them says
Drinking a bit much of that orange R flavored kool aid have you? Maybe even bathing in it? Don’t bother answering because we’ve heard all the propaganda lines before.
Mary Ann Baumiller says
This is so sad. Yes I’m a Dem. but I support the 2nd amendment. But again it was written in a different time and culture. Other countries don’t have these mass shootings like we do. We’re putting ourselves and children at risk every time we make it easier to buy and own a gun. Even the majority of NRA members believe this. This doesn’t just happen in a church! This happens at movie theatre’s, concerts, where you work, schools, drive bys train stations, airports, fast food places, post offices. Please don’t start with trying to use churches for this legislation. You’re using the very people that SAY they’re Christian but love a gay/lesbian, or a woman with 5 kids on welfare, on and on.
People with guns will not help us if they can out shoot the police departments. We need people that leave their guns at the door, like the Wild West. Or people with NO GUNS allowed in the 1at place. Like so many other countries that don’t gave this problem.