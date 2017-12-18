Harford County Health Department Hosts Open House for Homeless Person’s Memorial Day

From the Harford County Health Department:

On the longest night of the year, December 21st, communities around the country observe National Homeless Person’s Memorial Day in remembrance of those who have died too early as a result of their homelessness. This year, the Harford County Health Department will be hosting an open house for those who have experienced homelessness in the year 2017.

“People experiencing homelessness are three to four times more likely to die prematurely than their sheltered counterparts,” says Harford County Health Officer, Dr. Russell Moy. “This observance brings attention to the tragedy of homelessness and serves as a call to action to end homelessness both locally and nationwide.”

Initiated by Harford County’s Health Care for the Homeless Project (HCH) in 2007, this will be the 11th year that Harford County is participating in the national recognition of Homeless Persons Memorial Day.

This year, the open house will provide homeless persons in the Harford County community with temporary shelter during the hours of 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., warm beverages, and desserts.

Health Care for the Homeless (HCH), in partnership with the Harford County Health Department, provides a comprehensive system of health-related services to reduce the incidence and burdens of homelessness in Harford County. HCH offers pediatric and adult primary medical care; in addition to case management services, at 1 N. Main St., in Bel Air, MD. HCH serves all persons who currently, or have in the past year, lack a fixed, regular, and/or adequate residence.