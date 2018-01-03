Harford County Executive Glassman to Present State of the County Address on Jan. 9

From Harford County government:

Harford County Executive Barry Glassman will present his fourth annual State of the County Address to the County Council and the public at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, January 9, 2018. The address will be presented in the Council Chambers at 212 S. Bond Street in Bel Air, and stream live on the county website and on social media.

“I look forward to reporting on Harford County’s progress and plans to improve opportunities and the quality of life for our citizens,” County Executive Glassman said. “I will also introduce some special guests who inspire our work.”

To watch the event live on the county website, visit http://www.harfordcountymd.gov/411/Video-Gallery. On social media, go to Harford County Government’s Facebook page or Twitter @HarfordCountyMD.

Harford Cable Network will air rebroadcasts of the address at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, January 10, and at 2 p.m. on Thursday, January 11. Video will also be archived on the county website at http://www.harfordcountymd.gov/1826/State-of-the-County-Addresses.