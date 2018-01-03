Senate Pres. Miller Discusses President Trump, Gov. Hogan with New Harford Democratic Club

From the New Harford Democratic Club:

Minutes of the New Harford Democratic Club

Wednesday, December 6, 2017, at the Aberdeen Holiday Inn Express

President Steve Johnson opened the meeting at 7:05 pm

Johnson led those present in a pledge to the flag.

Johnson welcomed District 34A Delegate Mary Ann Lisanti, Circuit Court Judge Paul Ishak and Harford Community College Trustee Rich Norling. He then asked others present to stand and identify themselves

Treasurer George Harrison submitted the financial report. Johnson asked for and received unanimous approval.

He also asked for a motion to approve the minutes from the November meeting. Approved unanimously.

Johnson then asked for reports for any other clubs. Nicky Fournier reported for the Young Dems that efforts were underway to bring new members into the organization.

There being no additional business, Johnson adjourned the meeting at 8:58 pm.

Johnson introduced the night’s speaker, Maryland State Senate President Mike Miller who has served in the state legislature since 1975

Senator Miller acknowledged the young Dems organization, stating that all of his staffers over the years began their political involvement as members of the organization. He stated that his first foray into politics involved being the driver for a Republican governor and the governor’s aide at the time was Larry Hogan Senior, the father of the current governor who was 5 years old at the time.

Miller discussed the failure of the last election. He noted that 170,000 voters who voted in 2010 did not vote in 2014. That is the story of the 2014 election which saw Hogan win over Anthony Brown.

The next election will be a different story if the Democrats turn out, he said. The results in Virginia, New Jersey and Annapolis this year show what can happen if Democrats get energized. He said Hogan knows this and he is scared. He has made proposals to add lanes to certain highways and he reduced tolls on the highways but he killed the Red Line in Baltimore City and cuts programs that support vulnerable citizens.

He said Democrats must choose the best candidate and avoid a divisive primary. Dems must run again Trump policies which have been harmful to Marylanders. The Trump tax plan will hurt Marylanders, he said, because state taxes will not be able to be deducted as in the past. He believes there will be a backlash against Trump that Democrats can exploit.

He said the governor vetoed the bill to require paid sick leave and the legislature will override that veto as the first order of business in the upcoming session.

Senator Miller then took questions from the audience.

Johnson thanked the speaker for coming and adjourned the meeting at 8:45pm.

Submitted by George Harrison, Acting Secretary