Firefighter Hospitalized, Family Dog Dies in Joppa House Fire

Smoke alarms are being credited for saving the life of a Joppa woman, who was able to escape a fire that destroyed her home, killed a family pet, and sent one firefighter to the hospital on Sunday morning.

Just before 7:45 a.m. on Sunday, emergency personnel were dispatched to the 300 block of Avedon Court in Joppa for the report of a dwelling fire in a one-story, single-family house.

A woman living in the home was awakened Sunday morning to the smoke alarm sounding and smoke filling her house. Upon checking for the source, she discovered the front porch was on fire. The woman was able escape through the back door and called 911. The fire extended into the attic and throughout the home.

Fifty firefighters from the Joppa-Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Abingdon, Bel Air, and the Harford County Hazmat Team (warming unit) responded to the single-alarm blaze. The Grasonville Volunteer Fire Department in Queen Anne’s County and Five Points Fire Company in Delaware also responded, as they had been standing by for the Joppa-Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company banquet the previous evening. The fire was under control within 25 minutes.

A pet dog perished in the fire and a firefighter from Joppa-Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company was transported to Upper Chesapeake Medical Center for chest pains.

The Office of the State Fire Marshal estimated the fire caused $210,000 in damage to the structure and another $50,000 to its contents. The fire was blamed on discarded smoking material.

The American Red Cross and family members are assisting the displaced family. Smoke alarms are credited with saving the life of the Mrs. Glaser.