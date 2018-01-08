Attempt to Thaw Frozen Pipes Sparks Townhouse Fire in Edgewood

A maintenance worker, while attempting to thaw frozen pipes, accidentally sparked a fire that significantly damaged a townhouse in Edgewood on Sunday afternoon.

Just after 1 p.m. on Sunday, emergency responders were dispatched to the 2000 block of Rockwell Street in Edgewood for the report of a fire in a one-story, end of group townhouse.

A maintenance technician was using a heat gun as well as a hair dryer to thaw pipes when he observed smoke coming from the interior of a bathroom wall. The fire extended upwards towards the attic. Both the maintenance technician as well as the0 occupant of the home were able to safely escape.

Twenty-five firefighters from the Joppa-Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company assisted by Aberdeen Proving Ground and Abingdon responded to the single-alarm blaze and had it under control within 5 minutes.

The Office of the State Fire Marshal estimated the fire caused $35,000 in damage to the structure and another $10,000 in damage to its contents. There were no injuries reported.

The occupant was relocated to another unit.