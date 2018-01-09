Aberdeen Mother Arrested After Leaving 4-Year-Old Child Unattended

From the Aberdeen Police Department:



On January 9, 2018 at approximately 3:45 p.m. officers responded to the area of James Street and S. Philadelphia Blvd. for a child that was found by a citizen walking the street alone.

Responding officers met with the citizen and the 4-year-old male child. The child was not able to communicate where he lived resulting in a social media broadcast requesting citizen assistance. The child was taken into protective custody and transported to the police department where Child Protective Services was contacted.

A citizen recognized the child’s picture and contacted his mother, Kendra R. McMillan. Investigation revealed Ms. McMillian left her son unsupervised at their residence in the 600 block of Holly Circle and went to a nearby grocery store. During the time she was gone, he exited the home.

Ms. McMillian has been arrested and charged with; Neglect of a Minor, Child Desertion, Reckless Endangerment, False Statement to a Police Officer, and Obstruction and Hindering.

The child was not physically injured and is in the care of Child Protective Services. Ms. McMillian is awaiting transport to the Harford County Detention Center will she will appear before a District Court Commissioner.