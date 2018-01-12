African American Democratic Club of Harford County to Hold Martin Luther King Day Voter Registration and Rally in Edgewood

From the Harford Blue PAC:

The African American Democratic Club of Harford County invites you to attend Harford County’s Only Economic Empowerment and Voter Registration MLK Day Event, a day of Economic Empowerment, Advocacy and Service through the Words of MLK. Come out to learn about voter training, registration and felon enfranchisement, meet local businesses from the Edgewood Community and learn about our business incubator services. The Rally will be held Monday, January 15, 2018 at 1:30 PM to 5:00 PM at 1001 Edgewood Rd, Edgewood, MD 21040.

This event is in partnership with S. Been Sarahia Benn for Md Delegate District 34A Campaign and Andre Johnson for Harford County Council District A. Campaign. Sponsors African American Democratic Clubs of Maryland; Harford Blue Pac; Insurance Solutions Associates; The Law Offices of James Sweeting III, LLC; Baltimore Metro Conscience Business Networking Group; Certified Home Nursing Solutions; Boothe Brothers & Associates & Salon & Suites.