Award-Winning Filmmaker LaMartina Joins Bel Air’s A. Bright Idea

From A. Bright Idea:

Award-winning filmmaker and screenwriter Chris LaMartina recently joined A. Bright Idea Advertising and Public Relations as director of verbal and visual storytelling/producer.

The newly created position reflects A. Bright Idea’s collaborative approach of melding images with words for compelling content and video production work for its growing roster of clients in the private, nonprofit and government sectors.

“Chris’ creativity and keen visual eye will benefit our clients and serve as a great addition as A. Bright Idea continues to expand our commercial production and design operations,” said Anita A. Brightman, founder and CEO of A. Bright Idea. “His vibrant personality and passion for storytelling fit well with our team of experienced and strategic communicators. We’re all excited to have him on board.”

Previously, LaMartina worked at ad agency 15 Four in Baltimore as creative director/director of live action. Before that, he served as the media director/producer for the office of Baltimore Mayor Sheila Dixon. There, LaMartina helped write scripts for public service announcements and commercials as well as oversaw productions with multi-camera crews on location. His expertise in viral marketing as well as high concept writing led to strong media coverage by the New York Times, National Public Radio and MTV. In 2016, he was selected as one of the inaugural Shudder Labs fellows by AMC Network.

“I love finding ways to tell stories creatively whether it is for a client’s commercial or one of my films,” LaMartina said. “There’s a talented team at A. Bright Idea and I look forward to working with them to make the messages of A. Bright Idea’s clients stand out in a crowded media landscape.”

His work includes commercials and online video content for brands such as Under Armour, Home Depot, Stanley Black & Decker, Sylvan Learning Center, Legg Mason, Navy Federal Credit Union, Cover Girl and Johns Hopkins University.

LaMartina has also worked since 2006 as a feature film director/producer for Midnight Crew Studios, a Baltimore-based film company specializing in horror films. The City Paper named LaMartina the “Best Filmmaker” in the annual “Best of Baltimore” issue twice, most recently in 2014.

LaMartina graduated from Towson University in 2007 with a bachelor’s degree in electronic media and film. Currently, he also works as an adjunct professor at Towson University teaching broadcast and film writing.