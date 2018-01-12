Harford County Health Department Urges Women to Get Screened for Cervical Cancer

From the Harford County Health Department:

Of all cancers that affect women, cervical cancer is one of the most preventable. As preventable as it may be, an estimated 220 Maryland women will be diagnosed with cervical cancer and approximately 70 will die from the disease in 2018.

The most important thing women can do to help prevent cervical cancer is to get screened regularly, starting at age 21. Cervical cancer screenings, called Pap tests, can actually prevent cancer by finding abnormal cells before they become cancer.

“It is so important for women to get regular Pap tests because cervical cancer often does not have any symptoms until the late stages,” explains Breast and Cervical Cancer program director, Susan Twigg.

Pap tests are covered by most health insurance plans and if women are not insured, the Harford County Health Department’s Breast and Cervical Cancer Program can provide eligible women with no cost screening services.

“Even if women are insured, we can help women make appointments, find transportation, understand test results, arrange interpretation services or any follow-up tests,” says Ms. Twigg.

Women can contact the health department at 410-612-1780 to find out more about the cancer screening services provided.