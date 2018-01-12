Public Input Sought for Harford County Green Infrastructure Plan

From Harford County government:

Harford County will host a workshop for citizens to provide input on a countywide green infrastructure plan ?on Thursday, February 8 from 5 – 8 p.m.? at Harford Community College’s Chesapeake Center. Green infrastructure is an interconnected network of green spaces that supports natural ecosystems, preserves water resources, improves stormwater management, and promotes healthier communities. Green infrastructure is also vital to economic development, farming, recreation, and tourism.

The Harford County Department of Planning & Zoning is in the early stages of developing the county’s green infrastructure plan, which is an implementation of HarfordNEXT, the countywide master plan. With public input and financial assistance and support from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, Maryland Department of Natural Resources and other partners, this initiative will result in the delineation of a countywide green infrastructure network. This network will include the identification of major wildlife corridors and other significant natural areas throughout the county.

The workshop will provide citizens and stakeholders with the opportunity to share their thoughts on creating a successful green infrastructure network by participating in open discussion and group exercises. Audience feedback will help Harford County to determine the most important goals and strategies for developing the Harford County Green Infrastructure Plan. A draft plan with conceptual recommendations and implementation strategies is scheduled to be completed by October 2018.

For more information about green infrastructure planning in Harford County, please visit http://www.harfordcountymd.gov/2461/Green-Infrastructure-Plan