19-Yr-Old Aberdeen Man Stabbed

From the Aberdeen Police Department:

On Sunday, January 14, 2018 at around 8:50 p.m. officers with the Aberdeen Police Department were called to the unit block of Liberty Street for a stabbing.

When officers arrived they located a 19 year old male who had suffered a single stab wound to his back. The investigation revealed that the stabbing occurred in the 100 block of Allendale Ave in Aberdeen.

The victim was transported via aviation to Shock Trauma at the University of Maryland Medical Center. He is currently listed in stable condition. The details of the investigation are still ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to please call Detective Alexander of the Aberdeen Police Department at 410-272-2121.